Portage restaurant operator honors father with 'New Hollywood'

Family is everything to Portage restaurateur Nurjana Velioska.
In late October, Velioska reopened Golden Cup 2 and renamed it New Hollywood Family Restaurant to honor her father, Enver "Eric" Velioski, who had operated an eatery of the same name in northern Chicago during her youth.
It’s an opportunity she won’t take for granted.
“We’re always there to back each other up,” said Velioska, who also works alongside her mother (Nermina), brother (Abas) and her 11- and 15-year-old daughters at the restaurant on New Pinery Road. “It’s about trust: We never have to worry about somebody not showing up.”
New Hollywood replaces Town Chef, which was operated by Jenny Lynn and Rick Lynn for about a year and a half. Velioska and her now ex-husband Arif “Otto” Topalovski had opened Golden Cup 2 in Portage about 10 years ago and Topalovski ran it without Velioska for about five years before its closure.
Her family has operated the Golden Cup Cafe in Waupun for nearly 20 years.
On Wednesday, Velioski, 83, looked back fondly on his more than 50 years in the restaurant business, including about 20 combined years of running “Old Hollywood” and “New Hollywood” restaurants in Chicago. Old Hollywood, which he opened in the mid-1960s, sat close to a popular hotel that was frequented by celebrities who sometimes ventured into his restaurant during its 11 years.
“The first thing you need is a good chef,” said the elder Velioski, who is, himself, the head chef in Portage and who hails from North Macedonia. “Everything we make is from scratch; everything. We make every meal.”
In the grand opening of New Hollywood in 1979, he said, the family served food to actor and comedian John Belushi and Telly Savalas, who played “Kojak” on the hit TV show of the same name.
“It’s the restaurant he absolutely loved,” Velioska said of her decision to name it after her father’s Chicago establishments. “I wanted him to relive that history in Portage.”
The family got to know Portage well and had many loyal customers during their years running Golden Cup 2, said Velioska, who jumped at the opportunity to return to Portage in late 2019. She ran Two White Doves restaurant in Cambria from 2015 to 2018, whose loyal customers have since followed her to Portage, she said.
New Hollywood features the same menu as Golden Cup 2, which spells the return of all-you-can-eat Friday fish fries, all-you-can-eat broasted chicken on Saturdays and prime rib on Saturdays.
“Homemade soups are back, too,” Velioska said. “And we serve breakfast all day.”
The restaurant also features a salad bar, which is a carryover from an addition by the Lynns at Town Chef.
“But the most important thing for people to know is that I’m back and we’re looking to stay for a long time,” Velioska said. “Portage reminds me a lot of north-side Chicago, where the people are very friendly and outgoing and down to earth.
"Portage is open minded, very welcoming and accepting.”
2 more restaurants coming?
Steve Sobiek, the city's director of business development and planning, commended Velioska and her family for returning to Portage, where he said they had earned a reputation for running a great business with Golden Cup 2.
“I meet with so many entrepreneurs and have to be real honest and tell them they’re not going to succeed without work ethic and perseverance, but she has that,” Sobiek said of Velioska. “She really knows what she’s doing in the restaurant business, which is one of the most difficult businesses to run.
“The community has really embraced her, and I think it’s an incredible story of perseverance.”
Sobiek said the city’s Plan Commission, in either February or March, will review site plans for two new restaurants that are expected to open on the north side of Portage in 2020.
Nothing is official and no other details can yet be released, Sobiek added, but he anticipates that announcements could be made “relatively soon.”
