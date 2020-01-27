Portage restaurant operator honors father with 'New Hollywood'

“The first thing you need is a good chef,” said the elder Velioski, who is, himself, the head chef in Portage and who hails from North Macedonia. “Everything we make is from scratch; everything. We make every meal.”

In the grand opening of New Hollywood in 1979, he said, the family served food to actor and comedian John Belushi and Telly Savalas, who played “Kojak” on the hit TV show of the same name.

“It’s the restaurant he absolutely loved,” Velioska said of her decision to name it after her father’s Chicago establishments. “I wanted him to relive that history in Portage.”

The family got to know Portage well and had many loyal customers during their years running Golden Cup 2, said Velioska, who jumped at the opportunity to return to Portage in late 2019. She ran Two White Doves restaurant in Cambria from 2015 to 2018, whose loyal customers have since followed her to Portage, she said.

New Hollywood features the same menu as Golden Cup 2, which spells the return of all-you-can-eat Friday fish fries, all-you-can-eat broasted chicken on Saturdays and prime rib on Saturdays.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Homemade soups are back, too,” Velioska said. “And we serve breakfast all day.”