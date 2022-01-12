Portage’s Cascade Mountain quietly celebrates 60th anniversary

“It’s amazing what Rob and Vicki have done up there,” Portage Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Marianne Hanson said. “It’s great that the business has been able to stay in the area and provide for so many. Especially since it has been in the family for over 40 years.”

On Tuesday afternoon, conditions were perfect for skiing and Rob Walz said the snow machines were getting a well-deserved day off. The 500 snow generating machines play a vital role at the resort.

“Some of them are stationary and others are mobile that we can move around to where they are needed,” Rob Walz said.

He explained that in 1977 those three machines were able to convert 300 gallons of water a minute into snow. They are now capable of converting 8,000 gallons a minute.

“The machines are strategically located and are not all on at the same time,” Rob said. “It all varies with temperature and humidity. It takes about seven minutes for the machines to start and after about three to six hours to get snow on the ground. But it all depends on the conditions.”