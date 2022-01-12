Portage’s Cascade Mountain quietly celebrates 60th anniversary

On Jan. 13, 1962, Cascade Mountain Ski Resort opened with eight trails. That first season there were 17 employees and about 70 skiers.
Sixty years later there are up to 400 employees and thousands of skiers every season.
Cascade Mountain has had eight owners since the Cooke brothers from Chicago opened the doors. It took the Cookes, a construction family, five years to build the resort on what is now Cascade Mountain just off of Highway 33 in Portage.
Phil and Adele Walz purchased the resort in 1977 and in July 2006 their son Rob and his wife Vicki purchased the resort.
Rob and Vicki have been working at Cascade Mountain together for 27 years. Rob, of course, started working there as a teen.
“We’ve been involved in the day-to-day operations since 1995,” Vicki Walz said. They have overseen many changes including added tubing in 1999 and a number of trails.
“In 1977, when my parents bought Cascade Mountain there were still the eight trails,” Rob Walz said. “Today we have 48 trails.”
He explained that in 1977 there was a single chair lift, two buildings and three snow generating machines. Today there are eight chair lifts to accommodate the 48 trails, there are eight buildings on site and about 500 snow generating machines.
“It’s amazing what Rob and Vicki have done up there,” Portage Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Marianne Hanson said. “It’s great that the business has been able to stay in the area and provide for so many. Especially since it has been in the family for over 40 years.”
On Tuesday afternoon, conditions were perfect for skiing and Rob Walz said the snow machines were getting a well-deserved day off. The 500 snow generating machines play a vital role at the resort.
“Some of them are stationary and others are mobile that we can move around to where they are needed,” Rob Walz said.
He explained that in 1977 those three machines were able to convert 300 gallons of water a minute into snow. They are now capable of converting 8,000 gallons a minute.
“The machines are strategically located and are not all on at the same time,” Rob said. “It all varies with temperature and humidity. It takes about seven minutes for the machines to start and after about three to six hours to get snow on the ground. But it all depends on the conditions.”
With the current snow cover and conditions, the machines are now mostly used to maintain the trails. The resort also has numerous snow cats that are able to drive over the trails and maintain the trails for the best skiing, snowboarding and tubing.
The number of employees varies from season to season but tops out around 450 in a good season. The Walz’s recognize, and instill it in their employees, that this is not a normal job – this is people’s vacation.
“They might not be from the area and they have waited all season or all year to visit the mountain,” Rob said. “That is why it is so important that we have they leave with having the best experience possible here.”
In 1977, Cascade Mountain had one employee who worked during the off-season.
“That was my dad,” Rob said. “Now we are proud to say that we have 27 full-time off season employees. That’s not just 27 people – that is 27 families that we are able to support during the off-season.”
The off-season employees are instrumental in maintaining equipment and making upgrades to facilities.
“We’ll be walking around and say ‘this room needs to be painted’ or that needs to be renovated all the time,” Vicki said. “We’ve continually upgraded facilities across the resort.”
Rob and Vicki hope their sons, Adam and Evan, take over the business when the time is right. One works on the maintenance side of the business while the other is in marketing and sales.
“We’ve always wanted to make this a three-generation business that we can pass along to our sons,” Rob said.
Vicki said she and Rob have seen countless people grow up at the resort.
“Some of these people I knew when they were using the mountain at 14 years old. They kept coming back and got hired and are now part of our management team,” Vicki Walz said.
A new building was built recently to make it easier for people to get trail passes.
Rob walks from the main lodge to trail pass/ticket building. He says it used to be just an outdoor deck but has transformed since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“All tickets are purchased online and they come in here to scan the code off their phone and this machine drops down the pass and it alleviates that hand to hand contact which is best for employees and customers,” Rob said.
The best part of the job for the Walz’s goes back to the family vacation atmosphere at Cascade Mountain.
“It’s the smiles, that is hands down the best part,” Vicki said while Rob nodded in agreement. “You can see the smile from ear to ear when their on the mountain or when they come into the lodge. You can see the happy faces.”