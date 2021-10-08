Portage Salvation Army collecting winter coats

Coat drive organizer Nancy Schaper said she does not have an estimate of how many coats have been donated already. But she did say the turnout so far has been excellent.

"Last year our count was over 3,000 items," Schaper said. "That is mostly coats and boots. But we also get a large amount of snow pants, hats, gloves and mittens too."

Schaper stressed this year it is important that all donated items be cleaned before being donated. She said they are not working with a dry cleaner business to clean a portion of the donated items as was done in previous years.

"This year has been very good for donations," Schaper said. "A great response but we always need more."

Schaper, a former school nurse for 25 years, said she often saw kids without winter clothes to go outside on the playground.

"There are kids that don't have a coat and boots. It's something we don't think about but it happens," Schaper said. "It really is needed in our community and in our school district."

Schaper added, "And Portage is a community that cares. We live in a very giving community."