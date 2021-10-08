Portage Salvation Army collecting winter coats

The Salvation Army is holding the 17th Coats of Many Colors Coat Drive in Portage this month and they have already received an abundance of winter coats as the days get shorter and cooler.
“We’ve been getting a bunch of coats,” Portage Public Library Director Debbie Bird said. “They have been stopping by almost every other day just because of how many coats we’ve received.”
The drop-off bin at the library was overflowing with dozens of coats Thursday afternoon.
Library staff will happily point out the two donation locations at the Portage Public Library, 253 W. Edgewater St. There is one right inside the main entrance off of West Edgewater Street and second in the children’s entrance of the library on the corner of West Edgewater and Lock Street.
Bird said they had been getting a lot of coats since the coat drive started on Oct. 1. The coat drive is running until Oct. 17, coats can be dropped off at a number of locations.
The Salvation Army is accepting gently used and clean winter coats for all ages from infant to adult. This year they are also accepting snow boots of all sizes. There are drop-off locations at a number of local Portage churches and at the Portage Police Department at 117 W. Pleasant St.
The group is also asking for workable buttons, zippers and snaps on children’s coats. All donated items must be clean to be donated.
Coat drive organizer Nancy Schaper said she does not have an estimate of how many coats have been donated already. But she did say the turnout so far has been excellent.
"Last year our count was over 3,000 items," Schaper said. "That is mostly coats and boots. But we also get a large amount of snow pants, hats, gloves and mittens too."
Schaper stressed this year it is important that all donated items be cleaned before being donated. She said they are not working with a dry cleaner business to clean a portion of the donated items as was done in previous years.
"This year has been very good for donations," Schaper said. "A great response but we always need more."
Schaper, a former school nurse for 25 years, said she often saw kids without winter clothes to go outside on the playground.
"There are kids that don't have a coat and boots. It's something we don't think about but it happens," Schaper said. "It really is needed in our community and in our school district."
Schaper added, "And Portage is a community that cares. We live in a very giving community."
A number of local churches and businesses are accepting items for the coat drive and there is another drop off location at the Portage Police Department at 117 W. Pleasant Street.
"The Police station has also collected a lot of items so far," Schaper said. "And the donations are accepted 24 hours a day."
Once all the coats have been collected on Oct. 22 and 23 there will be a distribution of coats, where people and families are encouraged to attend to try on coats for the impending winter months. The distribution will be at the Portage Fairgrounds building #8, location off of Superior Street.
Due to COVID-19, social distancing and masks will be required at the coat distributions later this month.
Bird said the goal of the coat drive is to make sure everyone has a warm winter.
“We all want to stay warm this winter,” Bird said. “This coat drive make that possible.”