Portage seeks public input on Silver Lake water quality

“It allows you to be more efficient in what you were possibly already doing or it gives you a backdrop of information and data for decisions you’re going to make in the future,” Arnold said.

City Administrator Shawn Murphy noted in an email that the last city management plan for the lake was adopted in 2006. The current study report is the result of sampling and monitoring, he added.

The study report was finalized in 2019 and addresses shoreland conditions, types of aquatic plants and water quality. Arnold said at the beginning of their work, planners gathered information from residents to ensure the study was thorough.

“We didn’t want to go through a two-year study and find out at the end that a bunch of people had a concern we didn’t even look at,” Arnold said.

The city has a distinct opportunity because the entire watershed boundary is city-owned, Arnold added.

“Whatever does or doesn’t happen to Silver Lake in the years and decades to come will be a direct result of the decision made or not made as a result of this planning process,” Arnold said.