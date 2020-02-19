Portage sees successful use of Badger books, Sauk County experiences higher than normal voter turnout at Spring Primary

Voter turnout was average in Tuesday's primary election in Columbia County and Portage and the new voting equipment worked well, while Sauk County saw higher voter turnout, but experienced glitches with its equipment prior to election day.

In Portage, residents experienced the use of Badger Books, which essentially function as an automated poll worker, for the first time.

Badger Books are computers that are able to register voters, check in voters by providing a voting number and process absentee ballots at polling places.

The machines were first introduced by the state in 2017, but Tuesday was their debut in Portage.

Portage City Clerk Marie Moe said poll workers did not experience any difficulties with the new system.

“The day went well, we were pleased with the initial rollout of the books,” said Moe. “It seemed like we had been using them not for the first time.”

In Sauk County, most of the county’s municipalities recently switched to using 4G modems for reporting election results, with the exception of 12 municipalities that did not have 4G signal available in their areas.

