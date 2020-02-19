Portage sees successful use of Badger books, Sauk County experiences higher than normal voter turnout at Spring Primary

Voter turnout was average in Tuesday's primary election in Columbia County and Portage and the new voting equipment worked well, while Sauk County saw higher voter turnout, but experienced glitches with its equipment prior to election day.
In Portage, residents experienced the use of Badger Books, which essentially function as an automated poll worker, for the first time.
Badger Books are computers that are able to register voters, check in voters by providing a voting number and process absentee ballots at polling places.
The machines were first introduced by the state in 2017, but Tuesday was their debut in Portage.
Portage City Clerk Marie Moe said poll workers did not experience any difficulties with the new system.
“The day went well, we were pleased with the initial rollout of the books,” said Moe. “It seemed like we had been using them not for the first time.”
In Sauk County, most of the county’s municipalities recently switched to using 4G modems for reporting election results, with the exception of 12 municipalities that did not have 4G signal available in their areas.
The county had planned to use this upgraded equipment for Tuesday's primary, but were unable to as there were glitches in the system leading up to the election, said County Clerk Becky Evert. Instead, the county had all municipalities phone in results.
Evert said the equipment will be up and running propertly by the April election.
Voter turnout
In Portage, 756 people or about 17 percent of registered voters cast ballots Tuesday. Moe said that is about the same as the 2018 primary.
Columbia County’s voter turnout was also about the same as the last primary, with about 14 percent of registered voters turning out, said County Clerk Sue Moll.
Sauk County's turnout was 15 percent, a 2 percent increase from 2018, and approximately a 5 percent increase from the 2017 primary, which had a voter turnout of 9.9 percent.
Evert said the reason for higher voter turnout could be because of a higher number of county board races on the ballot than usual.
“It’s possibly the county board races. Usually we don’t have this many primaries for county board,” said Evert. “And I think the county board topic right now is a heated subject.”
Both Columbia and Sauk counties will hold county board elections on April 7, along with municipal races in Portage and Baraboo. The April 7 election will also serve as the state's presidential primary.
