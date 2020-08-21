Portage Senior Living facility seeking pen pals for resident amid COVID-19 shutdowns

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Our House Senior Living in Portage solicited pen pals for its residents on social media earlier this month and the response has been encouraging, with one resident receiving about 30 letters already.

In honor of National Friendship Day, Marketing Director Lisa Gering decided to find a way for residents to connect with the outside community while the facility still is not allowing visitors due to COVID-19.

"I try to do things to get residents and families more engaged, since that is really the only thing we can do right now. They still can't receive visitors and families can't come in the building," Gering said. "It was really to keep the residents engaged with the outside world right now."

Gering took photos of residents holding signs with their names, and asked for the community to send letters to the residents.

The program was well received by residents and the community. Gering said the facility is receiving large bins full of letters each day.

"It has been really well received," said Gering. "Some residents actually started crying, you know some don't even have family, so that's really sad. So now it's like they're receiving mail, I think it's such a new thing. They're treasuring it."