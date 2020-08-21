Portage Senior Living facility seeking pen pals for resident amid COVID-19 shutdowns

Our House Senior Living in Portage solicited pen pals for its residents on social media earlier this month and the response has been encouraging, with one resident receiving about 30 letters already.
In honor of National Friendship Day, Marketing Director Lisa Gering decided to find a way for residents to connect with the outside community while the facility still is not allowing visitors due to COVID-19.
"I try to do things to get residents and families more engaged, since that is really the only thing we can do right now. They still can't receive visitors and families can't come in the building," Gering said. "It was really to keep the residents engaged with the outside world right now."
Gering took photos of residents holding signs with their names, and asked for the community to send letters to the residents.
The program was well received by residents and the community. Gering said the facility is receiving large bins full of letters each day.
"It has been really well received," said Gering. "Some residents actually started crying, you know some don't even have family, so that's really sad. So now it's like they're receiving mail, I think it's such a new thing. They're treasuring it."
Our House resident Gayle Sarafolean said she has received more than 30 letters, and is excited to interact with the senders.
"It feels very good that they even thought about me," said Sarafolean. "It's just fun to read the letters. I've saved all of them, of course."
Sarafolean said senders have asked to get to know her, asking about her hobbies and about her life when she was younger.
"They ask me questions about what I like to do, what they are doing and whether they play," said Sarafolean. "I used to play golf and I love sports. A lot of people write back that they also love playing golf."
In high school, Sarafolean said she was pen pals with residents of nursing homes.
The facility has also incorporated the program into its monthly activity calendar, where residents take time to reply to letters they receive.
"I'm going to try and write interesting letters back, let them know what I do and where I came from," said Sarafolean. "I'm not a Wisconsinite, I'm from Kentucky originally, so I'll have some interesting things to say."
