Portage set for re-opening city facilities

The city of Portage plans to lift many COVID-19 restrictions that have been in place for over a year starting on June 1.

“This is a big step back to normalcy,” City Administrator Shawn Murphy said.

Murphy said the city buildings will open back up, including facilities at area parks. There has been a few issues of vandalism at parks that some say is linked to the bathrooms and other facilities not re-opening earlier.

The municipal building, which was once closed to the public then open with varying hours, will go back to normal hours open five days a week from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The parks and recreation building will also be re-opening on June 1 along with the utilities office and the Portage Public Library. The public works building will return with its regular summer hours.

“Municipal court, which was doing virtual appearances, will be going back to in-person,” Murphy said. “However, people will continue to have the option to request a virtual appearance using the court’s video-conferencing equipment.”

Limited room occupancy restrictions are also being lifted June 1. The municipal building basement, which is commonly used for multi-use purposes, was used under restricted occupancy over the last year, but now those restrictions are gone.