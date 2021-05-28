Portage set for re-opening city facilities

The city of Portage plans to lift many COVID-19 restrictions that have been in place for over a year starting on June 1.
“This is a big step back to normalcy,” City Administrator Shawn Murphy said.
Murphy said the city buildings will open back up, including facilities at area parks. There has been a few issues of vandalism at parks that some say is linked to the bathrooms and other facilities not re-opening earlier.
The municipal building, which was once closed to the public then open with varying hours, will go back to normal hours open five days a week from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The parks and recreation building will also be re-opening on June 1 along with the utilities office and the Portage Public Library. The public works building will return with its regular summer hours.
“Municipal court, which was doing virtual appearances, will be going back to in-person,” Murphy said. “However, people will continue to have the option to request a virtual appearance using the court’s video-conferencing equipment.”
Limited room occupancy restrictions are also being lifted June 1. The municipal building basement, which is commonly used for multi-use purposes, was used under restricted occupancy over the last year, but now those restrictions are gone.
The city will not require citizens or workers to wear masks but both groups are strongly encouraged to wear masks. Murphy said these decisions were made following advisories from the CDC and DHS.
Murphy said 76% of the city employees are vaccinated.
“That’s a stat we’re pretty happy about,” Murphy said. “It does leave about 24% of employees who are not vaccinated.”
Murphy added all employees were given the option to get the vaccine. The re-opening was not voted on because the common council already voted to let the State of Emergency run out at the end of May.
However, the common council did have to vote on a new re-opening protocol for city employees. The protocol was not passed by a vote of 5-4. Murphy explained the new protocol was put together to protect and keep city employees safe.
The main sticking point of the protocol was that employees that have not received the vaccine will need to report to their supervisor if they have COVID-19 symptoms or have traveled out of state.
A number of council members believed it was not fair to treat people who have not gotten the vaccine differently. There was a lengthy back and forth debate on out of state travel.
Mayor Rick Dodd said, “Like doctors are saying – we’re still not out of the weeds yet with this.”
Council member Mark Hahn said he has gotten the vaccine, but said city employees who haven’t received it should not be treated differently.
Following the failed motion to pass the employee protocols, council member Nachreiner said, “This is a big mistake.” Council members Mike Charles and Jeff Monfort agreed with Nachreiner. Martin Havlovic was the fourth council member to vote in favor of the protocols.
Nachreiner added, “So, now that this has failed, an employee with symptoms can come to work and infect everybody and there’s nothing that can be done.”
“That’s correct,” Murphy said.