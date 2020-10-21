Portage shop: COVID-19 hurting inventory of hunting products

“The problem was that the ammunition was running out,” Williams said. “It’s been difficult getting the ammo. The manufacturers were getting laid off because of COVID. They had to take some time off. A lot of people don’t realize the components for ammunition is imported. For instance, the powder comes from Australia and Korea. The primers that detonate the charge come from not the United States. It comes from other countries. When those aren’t here, they can’t manufacture. So by July and first part of August, all the orders they got in for the whole year, they had to stop taking because they can’t fill them all until the end of the year or until next year.”

Williams said the main manufacturers his business uses are Easton Archery for bow equipment and BeamOn for scopes. Williams said Easton, which is located in Utah, took a hit from the earthquake on March 18 and was forced to shut down. Williams also orders parts from Hoyt Archery as well, another Utah-based manufacturer, and he said the new factory that was built for Hoyt was damaged, so they had to shut down until recertified to open.

With all of this happening, Williams said it forced a stop on many orders for the year.

