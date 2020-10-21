Portage shop: COVID-19 hurting inventory of hunting products

PORTAGE — One day in early October, Doug Williams was in the back of DW Sports Center, a hunting shop he’s owned with his wife Pam since 1983, restringing a crossbow and casually talking to a customer.
A few minutes after Williams was finished with his first client on a cold, sunny Saturday morning, he had another guest walk through the doors to pick up a pair of pre-ordered boots he had bought two weeks prior.
It’s personal service like this that’s kept Williams’ shop open through thick and thin at 125 W. Cook St., in Portage. Especially during this past year, suffering through the COVID-19 pandemic and a stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Tony Evers that lasted a majority of the summer.
“It’s longevity. Sometimes it’s not always about the money, it’s friendship,” Williams said. “They say shop small town or small business. People have done that and we appreciate it. We can’t always satisfy everybody, but we try to satisfy most of them.
“We appreciate that. I try to treat people the way I want to be treated. I will give them suggestions. If I don’t have it, Pam and I both will give them suggestions on where they might find something. It’s only trying to help. They appreciate that and we do too.”
In times like this, Williams said he’s noticed products have been short this year because of the pandemic. Ammunition took a major hit according to Williams.
“The problem was that the ammunition was running out,” Williams said. “It’s been difficult getting the ammo. The manufacturers were getting laid off because of COVID. They had to take some time off. A lot of people don’t realize the components for ammunition is imported. For instance, the powder comes from Australia and Korea. The primers that detonate the charge come from not the United States. It comes from other countries. When those aren’t here, they can’t manufacture. So by July and first part of August, all the orders they got in for the whole year, they had to stop taking because they can’t fill them all until the end of the year or until next year.”
Williams said the main manufacturers his business uses are Easton Archery for bow equipment and BeamOn for scopes. Williams said Easton, which is located in Utah, took a hit from the earthquake on March 18 and was forced to shut down. Williams also orders parts from Hoyt Archery as well, another Utah-based manufacturer, and he said the new factory that was built for Hoyt was damaged, so they had to shut down until recertified to open.
With all of this happening, Williams said it forced a stop on many orders for the year.
“Everything is put together and I don’t care if it’s my business, anyone else that’s in the manufacturing business, if parts don’t come they can’t build it,” Williams said. “If somebody got sick (with COVID-19), it’s a mandatory two weeks off for the whole crew. That trickles down to everybody.”
Williams said fishing products he sells also took a hit.
“When we’re trying to get supplies – fishing tackle, a lot of fishing tackle is made in China,” Williams said. “Of course we shut off the borders. If you had it in stock, you were lucky. If you tried to order it, you got maybe 25-30% of what was there for your order.
“Simple things like sinkers and hooks, you couldn’t get them. That hurts the industry that way. A simple thing like a bobber, if you didn’t have bobbers in the first part of May, you didn’t have bobbers. That’s something that people take for granted. You walk in, buy a handful and you go fishing. They weren’t there.”
Williams said all he can do is call his manufacturers to see how production is coming along and if they can order items. He said it’s reached a point where he’s on a first-name bases with his suppliers.
“It doesn’t pay to get upset,” he said. “It doesn’t pay to get mad, but it pays to be handshake to handshake even though we can’t do that right now. You get to know who you’re talking to. That works. Maybe that gets you on the top of the list rather than on the bottom of the list.
“The most important part is keep your bills paid. I don’t care if you’re a private individual or whatever, get your bills paid. That goes a long ways.”
Williams didn’t provide much information on how his business is doing during the pandemic other than to say it’s been difficult.
“This year has been difficult,” Williams said. “I can’t say that it’s a whole lot better. I’m searching for the word: it’s been challenging. Let’s leave it at that. It’s been a challenge because people want product and you can’t get it. I want things I can’t get, in that direction.
“But it’s been interesting … challenging and interesting.”
