Portage Skate Park reaches funding goal for third phase

Little said he does not know when construction will start as the project is still in the design phase.

Portage Mayor Rick Dodd has been a supporter of the skate park from the beginning, as a member of the municipal services committee when the project was first approved.

“This means quite a bit to the community,” Dodd said. “I’ve been fully on board with the skate park from the beginning and know it’s a great amenity to for the city that brings people to Portage.”

Dodd said he’s glad the skate park group and Little have been able to complete funding for phase three.

“He’s very determined and set forth with the goal of getting this completed and Kyle has seen it through,” Dodd said.

There are a few hurdles the skate park needs to go through before construction can start. Dodd said since the plan has been adjusted, phase three will need to be approved by the city’s Plan Commission and Parks and Recreation committee.

“I don’t see any major issues with the project,” Dodd said. “As the chair of the plan commission I don’t see any reason it won’t pass”

Dodd said he is confident construction on the skate park will start next year, possibly in late summer.