Portage Skate Park reaches funding goal for third phase

The Portage skate park has reached its goal of $100,000 for funding phase three of the project at Goodyear Park.
Since the spring the Portage Family Skateboard Park has been able to raise $50,000 and with the help of a matching grant now has the funds necessary to expand the skate park. The next step for skate park officials is to select a design and decide how the park will be maintained.
The matching grant came from the June and Edward Lenz Charitable Trust. A number of other local groups including Positively Portage and local businesses also helped the group reach the goal, according to skate park president Kyle Little.
Little said the group has hired Grindline Skateparks to build phase three onto the skate park’s west side.
“We’ll use that $100,000 for the design and building of phase three,” Little said.
The initial plan for phase three was to build a large bowl with a pair of clover bowls, a unique feature for a Midwest skateboard park. That design is not the main concept anymore and has been scaled down a little.
“However, the redesign will still be unique and will include features no other area skate park has,” Little said. “No one will be disappointed when the third phase is done.”
The original plan was scrapped because the cost of materials has risen in the last year and the original plan was no longer viable.
Little said he does not know when construction will start as the project is still in the design phase.
Portage Mayor Rick Dodd has been a supporter of the skate park from the beginning, as a member of the municipal services committee when the project was first approved.
“This means quite a bit to the community,” Dodd said. “I’ve been fully on board with the skate park from the beginning and know it’s a great amenity to for the city that brings people to Portage.”
Dodd said he’s glad the skate park group and Little have been able to complete funding for phase three.
“He’s very determined and set forth with the goal of getting this completed and Kyle has seen it through,” Dodd said.
There are a few hurdles the skate park needs to go through before construction can start. Dodd said since the plan has been adjusted, phase three will need to be approved by the city’s Plan Commission and Parks and Recreation committee.
“I don’t see any major issues with the project,” Dodd said. “As the chair of the plan commission I don’t see any reason it won’t pass”
Dodd said he is confident construction on the skate park will start next year, possibly in late summer.
The Portage Common Council approved adding $1,500 to the Parks and Recreation department to help maintain the skate park at Goodyear Park in 2022.
“We’d like to see some more picnic tables at the park and benches,” Little said. “It would all make Goodyear Park a better park for the city and it could include getting more playground equipment.”
Little said the group is hoping this point in time can be a reset with the city and the skate park.
“We’ll be discussing maintenance in the near future and might possibly start fundraising for those costs,” Little said. Some of the maintenance the park needs is seal-coating the surface of the park and treating the rails with rust inhibitor.
Little said these are basic measures will keep the skate park in great condition for longer and if they are left undone could lead to the skate park deteriorating over time. The group will continue fundraising in the community including dedication tiles.
“We want to hit the reset button with the city and get on the same page,” Little said. “That includes being involved in budget talks and planning the maintenance schedule.”
Little would like to see the skate park get seal-coated in the spring.
“There’s a high cost if the skate park is neglected,” Little said. “We’re not going to let that happen.”