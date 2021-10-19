Portage Skateboard park official wants better maintenance

Little said this needs to be addressed soon.

“We will not have anything in the future besides a concrete mess in the central hub of Portage if the city does not step up,” Little said in an email. “The city has been given a gift to improve the living in Portage and it has neglected it and those who have put the years in to make it happen and the money it took to make it happen.”

Little said the skate park is fundraising for phase three of the project is underway and the group is a little over $9,000 away from their goal of $200,000.

Little said the skate park is going to expand about 5,000 square feet making it a total of 13,000 square feet. The existing 8,000-square-foot skate park includes ramps and skating area already built at Goodyear Park.

This third phase will bring a large pool for skaters along with a pair of clover bowls, a unique feature for a Midwest skate park, according to Little.

Little said even though they have donated funds for phase three, the group does not have funding for maintenance.