Portage skatepark nearing end of phase two expansion

Phase two construction on the Portage Family Skate Park is moving forward, with the crew hoping to have it completed before winter.
The Grindline Skateparks crew started pouring concrete for the ramps and bowl of the expansion project last week, and will continue with the flat concrete soon, said Kyle Little, skatepark project president.
“We’re getting there,” Little said. “Unfortunately, Wisconsin weather can be very unpredictable at times. We had several days where it was non-permissible to work because of the weather. That’s set us back, but we’re back on schedule and hopefully in the next couple weeks here we’ll be able to see where we’re really at, especially with the warm-ups we’re having now. We’re trying to get it done before winter for the possibility of having a few weeks of skating.”
The $150,000 project will add 3,000 square feet to the park’s existing 4,178 square feet of ramps and skating area. Little said the addition will focus more on ramps and allow for intermediate skaters to experiment more with the sport. It will include a large bowl made to look like a swimming pool. Bushes will be installed between the skatepark and the splash pad.
“This park is kind of considered a training ground,” Little said. “This second phase will allow for some of our intermediate skaters to kind of separate themselves from the beginners and be able to take some time to flow and transition in a more well-rounded area.”
Little hopes the city will agree to constructing a sidewalk surrounding the park to limit the walk-through traffic and allow for safer spectating.
Since opening in 2016, the park has seen approximately 10,000 visitors according to data collected on TripAdvisor, Google Maps and Facebook check-ins, Little said.
“The park is a growing park,” he said. “We wanted it to be a family friendly park, but a park that could grow. We owe a lot to the service organizations that stepped up to sponsor us, this never would have gotten off the ground without them.”
The construction crew consists of lead foreman for the project Tim Trudell, from California, and two others that travelled from St. Louis. Volunteers from Ohio and Florida have come to help get the project done before temperatures drop.
“This park is super unique,” Trudell said. “It’s going to be an upgrade. As the bowls get bigger, the kids will progress. It’s a good thing for the community and just everybody.”
The group is accepting donations and business sponsorships for the third and final phase for the park, Little said. Plaques honoring donors will be placed at the skatepark.
Little said residents interested in donating can visit Prairie Flower Beads at 210 W Cook Street in Portage to make a donation and purchase Portage Family Skatepark merchandise.
