Portage skatepark nearing end of phase two expansion

Phase two construction on the Portage Family Skate Park is moving forward, with the crew hoping to have it completed before winter.

The Grindline Skateparks crew started pouring concrete for the ramps and bowl of the expansion project last week, and will continue with the flat concrete soon, said Kyle Little, skatepark project president.

“We’re getting there,” Little said. “Unfortunately, Wisconsin weather can be very unpredictable at times. We had several days where it was non-permissible to work because of the weather. That’s set us back, but we’re back on schedule and hopefully in the next couple weeks here we’ll be able to see where we’re really at, especially with the warm-ups we’re having now. We’re trying to get it done before winter for the possibility of having a few weeks of skating.”

The $150,000 project will add 3,000 square feet to the park’s existing 4,178 square feet of ramps and skating area. Little said the addition will focus more on ramps and allow for intermediate skaters to experiment more with the sport. It will include a large bowl made to look like a swimming pool. Bushes will be installed between the skatepark and the splash pad.