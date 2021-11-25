Portage ski hill open this weekend while others wait for December

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“A large majority of our hill is now open for the night sessions, which we are very excited about,” he said.

He encourages people to plan ahead and purchase their tickets online in advance because Cascade will limit capacity for the second season in a row. Last year, it limited capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic and found it made for a better experience for both guests and workers, Walz said.

“It was kind of one of those things we never would have learned if it weren’t for the circumstances, but yeah, it just is night and day difference,” he said. “People were getting more runs in, our staff was a little less stressed out because crowds weren’t even close to the size that we used to see.”

Keeping crowds smaller didn’t hurt the business’ bottom line. Walz said it seemed to make people plan ahead and visit more on weekdays rather than just weekends.

He declined to share the number Cascade is restricting visitors to, but said it’s “significantly less than what a typical Saturday would be in previous seasons.” Buying online is the only way for skiers and snowboarders to ensure they’ll be able to get on the snow, he said. According to the website, online pre-purchase is required on weekends and holidays.