Portage splitting publics works director into two positions

Portage split the position of public works director with the hope of making the department more efficient while keeping an eye on long-term goals.

The Portage common council voted to split the job into two positions after receiving former public works director Aaron Jahncke's resignation. The council is accepting applications for the public works director position and then the department will hire a new utilities manager.

Jahncke served as city engineer and utilities manager for over five years. The council decided to split the position into two roles as the utilities manager role grew over time.

City Administrator Shawn Murphy said the director position will need to approved by the human resources committee and then will be voted on and approved by the full common council.

“Aaron did a fabulous job for us over those years,” Murphy said. “The scope of that position has grown too broad.”

Murphy said the positions of utilities manager and public works director were combined over 10 years ago during a recession in 2008.

“It was probably done for financial purposes,” Murphy said. “Back then, the city was seeing large budget restraints and as a utilities manager was leaving it made sense to combine the positions.”

