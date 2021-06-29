Portage splitting publics works director into two positions

Portage split the position of public works director with the hope of making the department more efficient while keeping an eye on long-term goals.
The Portage common council voted to split the job into two positions after receiving former public works director Aaron Jahncke's resignation. The council is accepting applications for the public works director position and then the department will hire a new utilities manager.
Jahncke served as city engineer and utilities manager for over five years. The council decided to split the position into two roles as the utilities manager role grew over time.
City Administrator Shawn Murphy said the director position will need to approved by the human resources committee and then will be voted on and approved by the full common council.
“Aaron did a fabulous job for us over those years,” Murphy said. “The scope of that position has grown too broad.”
Murphy said the positions of utilities manager and public works director were combined over 10 years ago during a recession in 2008.
“It was probably done for financial purposes,” Murphy said. “Back then, the city was seeing large budget restraints and as a utilities manager was leaving it made sense to combine the positions.”
Since Jahncke served as the city engineer, Murphy is hoping the next director will also have the professional engineers certification, but it is not a requirement.
“The reason for separating the positions is to make both roles more efficient and more effective,” Murphy said. The utilities manager will have two focuses, a focus on sewer and water changing regulations and long-term financial planning.
“Things are constantly changing with these sewer and water regulations with PFAS and phosphorous in the water system,” Murphy said.
PFAS are defined as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances that the Wisconsin DNR defines as “are a large group of human-made chemicals that have been used in industry and consumer products worldwide since the 1950s.”
In 2019, Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order creating the PFAS coordinating council, as part of the state’s larger plan on PFAS.
Murphy said keeping up with potential changes to regulations could take a significant amount of time.
“We will have someone working on the financial planning for the long-term,” Murphy said.
The utilities manager will follow rate adjustments, which could save the city money down the line.
“Instead of looking into rate adjustments every 10 years, we’ll be able to look into that more frequently,” Murphy said. “That should help the city's financial situation down the line with someone who can focus on that and now all of the public work director responsibility.”