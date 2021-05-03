Portage Stock+Field on way to re-opening

After a brief closure it looks like Stock+Field in Portage will re-open under new management this month.

Driving past Stock+Field in Portage, the parking lot is empty, there are multiple signs on the front doors stating “Store Closed.” However, new owners and management are planning a re-opening of a majority of the Stock+Field locations.

Stock+Field at 2935 New Pinery Road was open for just two years before shutting their doors at the end of March.

In January 2021, the former Stock+Field, Tea Olive I, LLC of Eagan, Minnesota, owners filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection with the District of Minnesota U.S. Bankruptcy Court in St. Paul. All 25 Stock+Field locations than began promoting liquidation sales until they closed the doors.

Then in March, R.P. Acquisition Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of R.P. Lumber Co., a family-owned retail chain with 72 hardware stores in Illinois, Missouri, Wyoming and Iowa, announced its acquisition of the assets of the Stock+Field family of stores.

Tom Rezabeck with R.P. Lumber Co. confirmed the Portage location will re-open in May.