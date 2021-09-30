Portage store is back in business with new name

R.P. Home & Harvest is a new hardware and building material store that may seem familiar to customers in Portage. Earlier this year, the doors of Stock + Field closed, but now the buildings doors are open with a number of the same employees.

“We have 14 people who came back to work here once we started hiring people,” Erik McConnell said. “We were able to bring back quite a few people after Stock + Field closed.”

McConnell was hired as the assistant manager at R.P. Home & Harvest after serving in the Army for 25 years. The store employs 38 people and is still hiring.

“The community has been wonderful since we opened,” McConnell said. “The community is really behind the store. Their reactions have been really good. I’ve heard from a few people that they are glad the store is back.”

McConnell said the retail inventory is similar to previous offerings.

“It is the same retail items with a few new expanded sections like tools for do-it-yourself projects and farming supplies,” he said. “As more people are relying on DIY projects around the house R.P Home & Harvest is set to help customers get the projects done.”

McConnell said when the store opened a number of people came in to check it out.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}