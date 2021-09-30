Portage store is back in business with new name

R.P. Home & Harvest is a new hardware and building material store that may seem familiar to customers in Portage. Earlier this year, the doors of Stock + Field closed, but now the buildings doors are open with a number of the same employees.
“We have 14 people who came back to work here once we started hiring people,” Erik McConnell said. “We were able to bring back quite a few people after Stock + Field closed.”
McConnell was hired as the assistant manager at R.P. Home & Harvest after serving in the Army for 25 years. The store employs 38 people and is still hiring.
“The community has been wonderful since we opened,” McConnell said. “The community is really behind the store. Their reactions have been really good. I’ve heard from a few people that they are glad the store is back.”
McConnell said the retail inventory is similar to previous offerings.
“It is the same retail items with a few new expanded sections like tools for do-it-yourself projects and farming supplies,” he said. “As more people are relying on DIY projects around the house R.P Home & Harvest is set to help customers get the projects done.”
McConnell said when the store opened a number of people came in to check it out.
“Now we’re getting lots of contractors coming into to get supplies,” McConnell said. “There are a lot of farmers visiting the store and buying equipment.”
The former Big R and Stock + Field location, 2935 New Pinery Road, opened their doors as R.P. Home & Harvest following an online campaign to choose a new name. After over 2,500 suggestions from over 4,000 people R.P. Home & Harvest was chosen.
In January Stock + Field announced they were going out of business and held promotional sales after the stores parent company, Tea Olive I, LLC, filed for bankruptcy. In March, R.P. Lumber acquired the assets of 22 Stock + Field locations.
“We now hope to pick up where Big R left off and will continue to earn the respect of our customers through good old fashioned hard work and customer service,” Robert Plummer said in a press release.
Plummer founded R.P. Lumber in 1977 and is the Chairman and CEO of the company which operates 74 hardware stores.
“We primarily serve small and medium size communities,” said Robert Plummer. “Retailers like us can often be one of the top employers and sales tax generators in the area. We saw an opportunity to breathe life into these economies and keep good, hardworking people employed.”
Jason Plummer is the Vice President of R.P. Lumber and the President of R.P. Home & Harvest. He said in the press release that it was important to re-open the 22 locations that were closed in March.
“Taking these empty stores that had just gone through some very rough times and then, in this economic environment, hiring nearly 1,000 great team members and refilling the shelves in such a short period of time was a monumental task and it could not have happened without great employees and great vendor partners,” Jason Plummer said. “We sincerely thank them and look forward to what the future brings as we all move forward together.”