Portage streetlights will be installed next year

Even though the U.S. Highway 51 project has been declared complete by the city of Portage and the Department of Transportation, the newly reconstructed road is missing 11 street lights that will not be installed until next summer.
City Administrator Shawn Murphy gave an update on the project at the common council meeting Thursday evening at the Portage municipal building. He said the 11 street lights are on back order from a supplier and are not expected to arrive until summer 2022.
Alderperson Alan Radant asked Murphy about the lights along Highway 51 and the placement. He was concerned about where the lights were placed and that there were some dark spots along the highway.
Murphy said the construction crew were strategic in the placement for the existing street lights.
“I believe they spaced them out to give as much coverage as possible," he said.
He added some of the existing street lights were refurbished and put back up, but others were not able to be fixed.
“So the 11 lights will be here next year,” Murphy said.
Alderperson Eric Shimpach asked if the city will be charged extra if the street lights are delayed. Murphy said the lights were already ordered with the initial costs and the delayed lights would not be added to the invoice of the project.
Parks and Recreation Director Toby Monogue gave an update to the common council on Thursday night. Recently the department held Pumpkins in the Park-ing lot in October where 150 kids were given a pumpkin to take home and carve and a goodie bag.
Monogue said the numbers have gone back up in program enrollment after seeing a dip in participation due to COVID-19.
One of the most popular programs is swimming which continues to grow. Monogue said due to a shortage of in lifeguards in the area and nationwide, the department will be offering a lifeguard training course over the winter.
Other popular programs include the dance program, which grew from 72 participants last year to over 90 this year and the basics karate class filled up and a second session was added.
Monogue also said the second ballfield at the Veterans Memorial field has been completed with no major surprises.
The Parks and Recreation Department is also in the process of winterizing facilities around the city. All the bathrooms have been closed at city parks except at Commerce Plaza. Other winterizing efforts include putting a number of picnic tables, benches and trash cans into storage.
“We’re winterizing and making sure our new hire, Justin Brown, is learning the snow removal routes and being ready when the snow comes and as we enter winter,” Monogue said.