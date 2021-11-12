Portage streetlights will be installed next year

Even though the U.S. Highway 51 project has been declared complete by the city of Portage and the Department of Transportation, the newly reconstructed road is missing 11 street lights that will not be installed until next summer.

City Administrator Shawn Murphy gave an update on the project at the common council meeting Thursday evening at the Portage municipal building. He said the 11 street lights are on back order from a supplier and are not expected to arrive until summer 2022.

Alderperson Alan Radant asked Murphy about the lights along Highway 51 and the placement. He was concerned about where the lights were placed and that there were some dark spots along the highway.

Murphy said the construction crew were strategic in the placement for the existing street lights.

“I believe they spaced them out to give as much coverage as possible," he said.

He added some of the existing street lights were refurbished and put back up, but others were not able to be fixed.

“So the 11 lights will be here next year,” Murphy said.

