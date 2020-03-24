‘Portage Strong’ unites community, inspires goodwill during coronavirus pandemic

Portage residents are spending “goodwill currency” in a new online community that aims to solve problems and spread positive messages during the global coronavirus outbreak.

Resident Jill Hagan launched “Portage Strong” on Facebook on Thursday “because it’s so easy to get run down by all the bad news” regarding the virus, she said. The group exceeded 1,000 members in 24 hours and more than 2,000 members before the end of the weekend.

“I’ve seen multiple posts from people who can’t get out of their house and the response is always, ‘What do you need? I will bring it to you,’” said Hagan, who works in health care registration at an SSM Health clinic in Baraboo. “I wouldn’t doubt that most people in Portage who are on Facebook will soon be in the group.”

On Monday afternoon, an elderly Portage resident said she needed help with her gas furnace but couldn’t afford any repairs.

Within an hour, she got the help she needed from a Portage Strong handyman.

“It shows that when stuff like this happens, people are willing to give their time and make things happen,” said Brandie McCreath, a prior authorization representative at Divine Savior hospital and Portage Strong member.