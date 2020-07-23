Portage students set to construct new campus building for special education programs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Portage School District will join three educational programs to create new learning and therapy spaces for the 2020-21 school year.

The district’s transitional home instruction and behavior therapy programs will move into a 2,300-square-foot structure at 127 School Road, near Portage High School and John Muir Elementary, said Assistant District Administrator Peter Hibner.

“We haven’t had a space for that program in a number of years," Hibner said. "We’ve sort of been making do having this program share space. We couldn’t really find a space, so we thought ‘What if we just build one?’'’

Students in the building trades program, an educational program that takes shop class students and teaches them building basics, will construct the building.

“This might be an opportunity to do some things that traditionally we have not done,” Hibner said. “We’re looking at solar panels, incorporating that into the building. We’re looking at radiant heat... Those kids will learn the basic skills, but they’ll also get an opportunity to tackle some unique things.”