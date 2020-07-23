Portage students set to construct new campus building for special education programs

The Portage School District will join three educational programs to create new learning and therapy spaces for the 2020-21 school year.
The district’s transitional home instruction and behavior therapy programs will move into a 2,300-square-foot structure at 127 School Road, near Portage High School and John Muir Elementary, said Assistant District Administrator Peter Hibner.
“We haven’t had a space for that program in a number of years," Hibner said. "We’ve sort of been making do having this program share space. We couldn’t really find a space, so we thought ‘What if we just build one?’'’
Students in the building trades program, an educational program that takes shop class students and teaches them building basics, will construct the building.
“This might be an opportunity to do some things that traditionally we have not done,” Hibner said. “We’re looking at solar panels, incorporating that into the building. We’re looking at radiant heat... Those kids will learn the basic skills, but they’ll also get an opportunity to tackle some unique things.”
The educational house will include a kitchen and living room space and will be used for the transitional home instruction programs, meant to emulate a household situation for special education students ages 18-21 to learn to care for themselves and a household independently, Hibner said.
The space will also include a classroom and sensory room for students who struggle with behavior in traditional classrooms. The current plan has three to six students in each class.
On the same School Road property, the already existing maintenance buildings will remain, but one garage will be demolished to make room for the new structure, said Steven Sobiek, city of Portage planning and zoning administrator.
Hibner said the structure will be the building trades students’ 2020-21 project and will begin when school is back in session. It should be completed by the end of the school year.
Plans for the building were approved at the Portage Planning and Zoning Committee meeting Monday, and the district will soon begin soliciting bids for materials.
Hibner said he estimates the project will cost $225,000 to $240,000, but could come in cheaper, as companies often give discounts on school projects.
“We’ve got quite a nice project here that will serve two programs that need it," he said. "We’ve got a nice project for our building trades students."
