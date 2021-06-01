Portage Summer Lunch adds extra meal site to meet demand

Portage Summer Lunch will provide a fifth meal site and weekend snacks after serving a record number of meals in 2020.
Leaders and volunteers served 7,461 meals to children during the COVID-19 pandemic across four Portage meal sites including Goodyear Park, Portage Public Library, Sanborn Park and Lincoln Park — an increase from 5,390 meals served in 2019.
“I think it surprised all of us on the planning group,” Summer Lunch chairperson Dave Hankins said of the program’s increased usage. “We had anticipated the numbers might go up somewhat because every year they go up, but not like they did last year. It really indicated a need that was there and maybe was there all the time.”
To meet the growing demand, Summer Lunch leaders decided to open the fifth site on School Road near John Muir Elementary School where summer school will be held in Portage. The program will run Monday through Friday from June 7 to Aug. 31, finishing a day before the start of the 2021-22 school year in the Portage Community School District.
Portage Summer Lunch program for the second straight year will distribute the meals in grab-and-go bags instead of serving the meals for consumption on site, according to Summer Lunch planning group member and Columbia/Dodge/Sauk County FoodWIse Coordinator Caitlin Richardson.
On Fridays, Portage participants will also receive a bag of healthy snacks to get them through the weekend.
“Last year we would see our families loading up their wagons with meals for the whole family,” Library Director and Summer Lunch planning group member Debbie Bird said. “There’s just a lot of people in the city of Portage that are going hungry, and I think we need to do what we can to eliminate that situation.”
The Summer Lunch Program, which launched at the library in 2013, is intended for children 18 and younger, but there are no other restrictions for receiving meals and no paperwork is required.
The program served 1,011 meals in 2014, 1,826 meals in 2015, 3,045 meals in 2016, 5,705 meals in 2017 and 5,046 meals in 2018, Bird said.
United States Department of Agriculture pays for the meals, which are then prepared and packed by food service staff from the Wisconsin Dells School District, Hankins said. Wisconsin Dells staff also helps to distribute the meals in Portage until Wisconsin Dells concludes its Summer Lunch program at the end of July. Portage Community School District will then provide a bus driver and van for the final seven days of the program, Hankins added.
“We always get really good volunteers, but we will need even more of them now,” Hankins said about adding a fifth meal site. “We can’t do it without volunteers. They are an integral part of the program and they always come forth.”
Those interested in volunteering can register at columbia.extension.wisc.edu. People can also find more information about the Portage Summer Lunch program by following it on Facebook.
GALLERY: Portage construction shifts to phase 2
Portage construction shifts to phase 2
Portage construction shifts to phase 2
Portage construction shifts to phase 2
Portage construction shifts to phase 2
Portage construction shifts to phase 2
Portage construction shifts to phase 2
Portage construction shifts to phase 2
Portage construction shifts to phase 2
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.