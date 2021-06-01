Portage Summer Lunch adds extra meal site to meet demand

Portage Summer Lunch schedule

Free summer lunches will be provided to children Monday through Friday beginning June 7 at the following times and meal sites in Portage:

11:10-11:35 a.m. at Portage Splash Pad in Goodyear Park

11:15-11:45 a.m. at Portage Public Library

11:30 a.m. to noon on School Road near John Muir Elementary School

11:45 a.m. to 12:05 p.m. at Lincoln Park

12:15 to 12:35 p.m. at Sanborn Park