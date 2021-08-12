Portage summer lunch program seeking more volunteers amid another record year

Amid another record year, the Portage Summer Lunch program needs more volunteers to hand out children’s lunches this month.
Chairperson Dave Hankins said the weekdays between Aug. 23-31 pose the greatest need, when the Wisconsin Dells School District’s food service department will be preparing for the start of school and thus unable to continue delivering meals to Portage and providing staff to help distribute.
“The people who are involved in planning this program are not always available because they’re working other jobs and things like that, so the volunteers really become a critical and essential part of this whole program at this point, especially for the last seven days,” Hankins said.
The program also added a fifth site this year on School Road near John Muir Elementary School where summer school was held. While in session, summer school staff helped distribute lunches but now that it’s over, Portage Summer Lunch is responsible for staffing the site, meaning more volunteers are needed, said Debbie Bird, Portage library director and one of the program organizers.
It provides free meals — paid for by the U.S. Department of Agriculture — in grab-and-go bags to anyone 18 and younger Monday through Friday until Aug. 31 at any of the five sites, which also include Goodyear Park, Portage Public Library, Sanborn Park and Lincoln Park. There are no other restrictions and no paperwork required.
Participants receive an extra bag of snacks on Fridays to help them get through the weekend, another new offering this year, Bird said.
Portage Summer Lunch has been more popular than ever this year. In June and July alone, the number of lunches served exceeded the number served in all of 2020, she said. Though the data isn’t final yet, confirmed meals totaled more than 8,500 over the two months, according to Bird. Volunteers served 7,461 meals to children in 2020 across four meal sites, which was a 38% increase over the 5,390 meals in 2019.
“The need continues to grow,” Bird said.
Hankins said with those numbers, the program could serve close to 10,000 meals by the end of summer.
Bird said its popularity is not necessarily a good thing “because it indicates that there is an absolute need … we are thrilled we can reach so many people in the community.”
She said program leaders have already secured $2,700 in funding from United Way and Alliant Energy to continue their work in 2022.
“It’s very rewarding,” Bird said of volunteering, noting that she and another library employee have been covering the library site.
Hankins agreed, saying volunteers enjoy the connections they make with the children and families who receive lunches. One young girl who comes almost every day recently told the volunteers about her upcoming birthday, he said.
“To me that’s really kind of cool,” Hankins said, “because it means that there’s some kind of a connection being made, a relationship being built there, and I think with the volunteers — they celebrate that, because they feel like they’re helping to make a difference for the young people in the community, but they also get to visit with the young people and so they build a relationship.”
Volunteers can choose to be involved as much or as little as they want, he said, but the program needs two volunteers per site. Shifts typically last 30-45 minutes, he said.
Anyone interested in volunteering can visit Columbia County’s University of Wisconsin-Extension website, click the “2021 Summer Lunch Program” tab and then “Interested in Volunteering? (Portage).” From there, volunteers can add their name to openings in the schedule at the sites and days of their choice. For questions or help signing up, email Hankins at pastordave@portagepresbyterian.com.
“It may not always seem like much, handing out a lunch, but for people who need the lunches and stuff like that, it’s a big deal,” he said.
The program was launched at the library in 2013. Hankins said it’s a collaborative effort between volunteers and the Wisconsin Dells and Portage school districts.
“It truly is a community project,” he said. “It’s incredible. We have no paid staff -- this is all volunteer, all the way through.”
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.