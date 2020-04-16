Portage Summer Lunch Program will continue no matter what

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

No matter what happens with the COVID-19 pandemic, summer lunches will be served to Portage children in 2020.

Portage Summer Lunch Program secretary Dawn Foster said the public health emergency likely means precautions will need to be taken while serving the summer lunches, but the program will begin at the conclusion of the current school year.

“We will be investigating all the new restrictions, but it’s important for people to know that we will be able to provide them,” she said.

For the remainder of the school year, the Portage Community School District is serving breakfasts and lunches to children 18 and younger from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays.

Foster said summer lunches will be served at the same four sites that have been used in recent years: Goodyear Park, Portage Public Library, Lincoln Park and Sanborn Park. Program leaders will follow safety requirements from the United States Department of Agriculture while providing the meals, that could entail families and children picking them up from the sites and taking them home so that no one is congregating at the meal sites.