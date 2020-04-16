Portage Summer Lunch Program will continue no matter what

No matter what happens with the COVID-19 pandemic, summer lunches will be served to Portage children in 2020.
Portage Summer Lunch Program secretary Dawn Foster said the public health emergency likely means precautions will need to be taken while serving the summer lunches, but the program will begin at the conclusion of the current school year.
“We will be investigating all the new restrictions, but it’s important for people to know that we will be able to provide them,” she said.
For the remainder of the school year, the Portage Community School District is serving breakfasts and lunches to children 18 and younger from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays.
Foster said summer lunches will be served at the same four sites that have been used in recent years: Goodyear Park, Portage Public Library, Lincoln Park and Sanborn Park. Program leaders will follow safety requirements from the United States Department of Agriculture while providing the meals, that could entail families and children picking them up from the sites and taking them home so that no one is congregating at the meal sites.
Summer Lunch Program served about 5,500 lunches in 2019 and is entering its seventh year. Lunches are served to those 18 and younger, but there are no other restrictions for receiving meals and no paperwork is required.
“Every year our numbers have gone up,” program chairman Dave Hankins said, estimating the program had served about 1,000 lunches in each of its first two years “before it really took off” in the following years. “There’s a need to provide food for young people in this community. Especially during the pandemic, because of the insecurity with jobs and income for families and just the whole uncertainty of the culture right now.
“That’s why we wanted to get the word out in the midst of everything that’s so crazy and unsettled, that the Summer Lunch program will be there in some fashion and some form. We hope this might be a word of hope and security for some of these families and young people as they go into the summertime.”
In March, 867 students or 41 percent of the student population received free/reduced lunches, the school district reported. In March of 2019, 929 students received free/reduced lunches accounting for 42 percent of the student population.
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.