Portage summer programs filling up

The Portage Parks and Recreation Department is in full swing with summer programs.
“When we opened up the programs, they filled quickly and all programs are well attended this summer,” Parks and Recreation Manger Toby Monogue said. “Parents were ready for the kids to get back out there.”
Monogue spoke to the Portage Common Council on Thursday evening. He highlighted a number of popular programs including the playground program at Collipp-Worden Park, two sections cheerleading and T-ball.
“These are excellent opportunities for kids in the community,” Monogue said. He said the playground program has 80 kids enrolled for an eight week program on Monday-Thursday. The cheerleading sections have a combined 100 kids enrolled and the T-Ball has about 50 kids involved.
Similar to the summer recreation programs, the Parks and Recreation department also has a popular swimming lesson summer program.
“As soon as we opened, those registrations, they were full,” Monogue said. The swimming lessons are at the Rusch Community Pool at Rusch Elementary School.
Monogue gave an update on other things going on with the Parks and Recreation Department. The department has been reaching out to local businesses to sponsor the summer programs with banners and t-shirts.
The department has raised $12,750 in sponsorship. Monogue said it is another way to get the community involved in what they’re doing at the parks department.
Monogue also gave an update on the second ball field that will be at Veterans Memorial Field. The field, which was budgeted for, is set to cost about $430,000 and should be completed by the end of Fall.
He said the contract with the contractor has bench marks in September in October. The October bench mark states the field must be seeded by then.
The Parks and Recreation Department also planted over 50 trees during the spring.
“The first batch of spring planting was 35 trees,” Monogue said. “Those were planted along Edgewater, Dunn, Cass, Oneida and River Streets. The second batch of planted added 15 trees to Pauquette Park and the last five were added along city streets.”
A total of 55 trees were planted this spring. Monogue said they are planning to something similar in the fall.
Monogue also told the council the playground at Collipp-Worden Park will be closed for about a week, while crews pour concrete and make the playground ADA accessible.