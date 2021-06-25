Portage summer programs filling up

The department has raised $12,750 in sponsorship. Monogue said it is another way to get the community involved in what they’re doing at the parks department.

Monogue also gave an update on the second ball field that will be at Veterans Memorial Field. The field, which was budgeted for, is set to cost about $430,000 and should be completed by the end of Fall.

He said the contract with the contractor has bench marks in September in October. The October bench mark states the field must be seeded by then.

The Parks and Recreation Department also planted over 50 trees during the spring.

“The first batch of spring planting was 35 trees,” Monogue said. “Those were planted along Edgewater, Dunn, Cass, Oneida and River Streets. The second batch of planted added 15 trees to Pauquette Park and the last five were added along city streets.”

A total of 55 trees were planted this spring. Monogue said they are planning to something similar in the fall.

Monogue also told the council the playground at Collipp-Worden Park will be closed for about a week, while crews pour concrete and make the playground ADA accessible.

