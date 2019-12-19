Portage Summit Credit Union robber sentenced to 11 years in prison

MADISON – A Madison man who robbed the Summit Credit Union in Portage at gunpoint Aug. 16 was sentenced Thursday in federal court to 11 years in prison to be followed by three years on supervised release.
Jeffrey J. Parker, 40, entered the credit union while holding a gun, ordered everyone to the floor, except one employee who he told, “Give me all of the money, no funny business.”
Parker subsequently zip-tied the employee’s hands behind her back injuring her in the process.
The branch manager told police that she viewed the robbery on surveillance video from his office, saw a man leave in a silver Ford Fusion and called 911 to report the crime. He then cut the zip ties from the employee’s wrists.
Local, county and state law enforcement pursued Parker to Madison where the high-speed chase ended after Parker crashed into a Fed Ex truck at an E. Washington Avenue intersection.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Corey said Parker’s two prior drug convictions should qualify him as a “career offender” under federal sentencing guidelines and boost his prison sentence to 15.5 years.
Corey noted the gun and the zip-tying Parker used in the robbery were “unnecessary” because the employees weren’t going to “tackle or pursue him.” Instead, it only heightened the terror his victims felt.
“The impact is still ongoing. Even some of the victims’ children are still feeling the effects,” he said.
District Judge James Peterson declined to find Parker a “career offender,” saying one of the drug convictions was 21 years old, too remote and minor to warrant the sentencing enhancement.
“You are a habitual criminal, though,” Peterson said. “By your own admission you’ve sold crack cocaine for your whole life.”
You have free articles remaining.
Parker’s guilty plea to armed robbery also lessened his sentence.
Peterson said he was puzzled why Parker robbed the credit union. Parker was released from prison in 2013 after serving a federal sentence for a drug crime, during which he was a “model prisoner” and probationer. Parker also has plenty of family support
“They’re here today for you,” Peterson said referring to the crowded courtroom.
Parker had told Peterson that the robbery came “completely out of the blue,” and occurred in Portage because he was there “as part of my job.”
“I don’t believe it was impulsive,” Peterson replied. “And I can’t imagine you thought you’d get away with it.”
Parker only offered that he was “someone people always looked to for advice. I don’t rob people.”
In apologizing to the credit union employees and his family, Parker said he was “truly sorry,” for causing them pain.
The main consideration in imposing a sentence is protecting the public, Peterson said, and it had to be severe because he didn’t think Parker understood why he committed such a serious offense after compiling a record mostly devoid of violent crime.
“Do I have a ticking time bomb of a person here?” said Peterson.
The sentence also reflected the “gross insult” that armed robbery has on the victims and the community, Peterson added.
Peterson had sentenced two other men to 21 years in prison for the 2017 robbery of the then Bank Mutual, now Associated Bank in Portage. However, Jay’von Flemming and Kenny Furdge had also robbed a Stoughton bank and had charges of robbing a credit union in Calumet County at the time.
The $11,312 taken in the Summit Credit Union robbery was recovered from Parker’s crashed car and has or will be returned. For damaging the FedEx truck, Peterson ordered Parker to make $1,000 restitution to the company for their insurance deductible and $13,336 to their insurer.