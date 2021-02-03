Portage suspect in attempted homicide arrested in Iowa

Police arrested a 37-year-old man Wednesday who was wanted in connection with an attempted homicide that took place in September in Portage.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to a press release, Canyon A. Thixton was taken into custody shortly before 9 a.m. in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Police said Thixton had been staying with a woman in the area under and alias. Thixton is facing local charges in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office will work with Iowa authorities on extradition.

Thixton was accused of stabbing a woman multiple times at a residence in the 500 block of West Cook Street Sept. 11. Police said the woman was awakened by her significant other, as she was being violently attacked with a knife.