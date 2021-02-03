 Skip to main content
Portage suspect in attempted homicide arrested in Iowa
Canyon

Police are looking for Canyon Thixton, pictured, accused of attempted murder in Portage. 

 Police arrested a 37-year-old man Wednesday who was wanted in connection with an attempted homicide that took place in September in Portage.

According to a press release, Canyon A. Thixton was taken into custody shortly before 9 a.m. in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Police said Thixton had been staying with a woman in the area under and alias. Thixton is facing local charges in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office will work with Iowa authorities on extradition.

Thixton was accused of stabbing a woman multiple times at a residence in the 500 block of West Cook Street Sept. 11. Police said the woman was awakened by her significant other, as she was being violently attacked with a knife. 

