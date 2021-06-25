Portage taxi cabs drivers as for license rejection reconsideration

At the June 10 Portage Common Council meeting, a number of taxi cab operator licenses were denied based on recommendations from Police Chief Keith Klafke. A number of taxi drivers were in attendance on Thursday night to plead their case and get their license back.
Most of the licenses were denied due to inaccurate applications. Klafke said a number of operators omitted traffic violations over the last five years. Timothy Denman was the first to explain his case.
“I’ve been driving for Portage Cab for over two years. It was my mistake not putting those violations down on the application,” Denman said. He was found guilty of speeding and inattentive driving in June 2016 in two separate incidents.
Alderperson Mike Charles asked Klafke if the application had included the violations would the applicant be accepted. Klafke said he would.
“I would have accepted this application if it had the correct information,” Klafke said. The common council approved Denman’s application.
Five other taxi cab operators attended the meeting asking the board to reconsider their denied taxi cab operator licenses. Three of the operators were similar to Denman and told the committee they had forgotten about the charge and that is why it wasn’t on their application.
Charles continued to ask the Klafke if the application would have been accepted if it had the correct information.
Klafke said these applications were initially recommended for denial because of inaccurate information.
“We’re trying to get accurate applications,” Klafke said.
Running Inc. is the taxi service that operates the Portage Cab Company for the city. The company had approved all of the employment applications. They were then sent to Klafke for recommendations.
The applications for reconsideration were all changed and approved except one.
Nadine Sansone omitted three violations on her application; imprudent speed, backing illegally and guilty possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Klafke said even if that information would have been on the application he still would not have recommended approving the operator license.
Sansone told the council even though the paperwork says she was charged in 2021 that is actually when she finished completed all of her court-ordered responsibilities. She said the charge was in 2018.
Charles again asked Klafke if this new information from Sansone changed his recommendation.
Klafke was short, “No, it does not.”
The council agreed and held up the original opinion of denying the application.