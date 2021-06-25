Portage taxi cabs drivers as for license rejection reconsideration

At the June 10 Portage Common Council meeting, a number of taxi cab operator licenses were denied based on recommendations from Police Chief Keith Klafke. A number of taxi drivers were in attendance on Thursday night to plead their case and get their license back.

Most of the licenses were denied due to inaccurate applications. Klafke said a number of operators omitted traffic violations over the last five years. Timothy Denman was the first to explain his case.

“I’ve been driving for Portage Cab for over two years. It was my mistake not putting those violations down on the application,” Denman said. He was found guilty of speeding and inattentive driving in June 2016 in two separate incidents.

Alderperson Mike Charles asked Klafke if the application had included the violations would the applicant be accepted. Klafke said he would.

“I would have accepted this application if it had the correct information,” Klafke said. The common council approved Denman’s application.

Five other taxi cab operators attended the meeting asking the board to reconsider their denied taxi cab operator licenses. Three of the operators were similar to Denman and told the committee they had forgotten about the charge and that is why it wasn’t on their application.