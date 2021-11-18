Portage theater continues wartime radio show this weekend

Do you want to step back in time to when the country was at war on two fronts in the 1940s?
That’s what you’ll get at the Zona Gale Theatre at with a family friendly radio show based on Christmas Eve over 75 years ago.
WWII Radio Christmas opened last weekend a set of three shows and will wrap up this weekend with a trio of shows. The show is playing at the Zona Gale Theatre at the Portage Center for the Arts and is presented by the Portage Area Community Theatre with tickets available online.
Sheril Lannoye is director of the production said the cast includes 12 local actors including Mike Powers and Terri Schider.
“The actors will be in period clothing and families should bring their children because there’s history to be learned from the show,” Lannoye said.
“The commercials for the show are authentic to the time period,” Lannoye said. “Stuff like Vaseline hair care products and ‘smoke Lucky’s.’ You know the old commercials for Lucky cigarettes."
Lannoye said Powers and Schider will play songs like “White Christmas” and other wartime songs.
The play was written by Pat Kruis Tellinghusen and published in 2013 and gives the audience the experience of a live radio show in the 1940s on Christmas Eve during World War II.
Jim Helwig said in an email that the audiences have enjoyed the show.
“Audiences have found the show both entertaining and moving with many elements based on real life,” Helwig said. “The final 'radio' act is a touching letter from a mother to her son serving overseas and remembering her husband’s participation in the famous World War I Christmas Truce.”
Lannoye said there is also humor in the show.
“The war isn’t funny, but humorous things happen while producing a radio show,” Lannoye said. “Because that’s what it is, a radio show. Actors will stand up in front of the audience during the show.”
Lannoye has been with the theatre group since 1988 and was glad the group was back together for the first time performing since March 2020.
“We had done the first weekend of shows and couldn’t hold the second weekend because of COVID,” Lannoye said. “We’re very excited to be back in the theatre in front of an audience.”