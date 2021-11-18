Portage theater continues wartime radio show this weekend

Do you want to step back in time to when the country was at war on two fronts in the 1940s?

That’s what you’ll get at the Zona Gale Theatre at with a family friendly radio show based on Christmas Eve over 75 years ago.

WWII Radio Christmas opened last weekend a set of three shows and will wrap up this weekend with a trio of shows. The show is playing at the Zona Gale Theatre at the Portage Center for the Arts and is presented by the Portage Area Community Theatre with tickets available online.

Sheril Lannoye is director of the production said the cast includes 12 local actors including Mike Powers and Terri Schider.

“The actors will be in period clothing and families should bring their children because there’s history to be learned from the show,” Lannoye said.

“The commercials for the show are authentic to the time period,” Lannoye said. “Stuff like Vaseline hair care products and ‘smoke Lucky’s.’ You know the old commercials for Lucky cigarettes."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lannoye said Powers and Schider will play songs like “White Christmas” and other wartime songs.