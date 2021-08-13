Portage to pay $44K settlement in eminent domain case

The city of Portage avoided a court trial after parties in an eminent domain dispute agreed to a settlement of $44,000
Greg and Julie Iverson filed a lawsuit against Portage stating the appraised value, $50,000, offered to the couple by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation was insufficient.
The City of Portage used eminent domain to obtain the right of way from the Iverson’s to complete the U.S. Highway 51 project.
“The Iverson lawsuit said the figure from the DOT—$50,000 – was unjust compensation and challenged it in court,” City Administrator Shawn Murphy told the city council Thursday night. “So in lieu of going to court, mediation was held in July to come to an agreement.
Murphy said the city will pay $44,000 and the DOT will pay $50,000 bringing the total to $94,000 for the parcel. The agreement states the Iverson’s will pay the outstanding property taxes of $318.88 to Columbia County.
“The city will be reimbursed the $44,000 by the DOT when the project is completed,” Murphy said.
The memorandum of settlement was presented to the city council alderpersons Thursday night. In June, the council voted to allow a settlement amount up to $50,000.
Alderperson Dennis Nachreiner said since the amount falls under in the range the council approved so he had no issue approving the settlement. The council voted to accept the settlement amount without any opposing votes.
The right of way acquired, a small triangle of land in the middle where Edgewater Street, where Wisconsin Street and DeWitt Street intersect, will be part of the redesigned intersection with a pocket park. The park will include benches, bike rack and trees.
The U.S. Highway 51 project is scheduled to be completed by November.
Redistricting
Murphy said the city has started the redistricting process and that the city clerk’s office will be handling it the same as 10 years ago.
City Clerk Marie Moe gave the council an update on redistricting maps this year and the important dates of the timeline. The timeline has been condensed into a shorter amount of time due to the delay in census data being released.
After every census, each municipality – town, village, city and county – must redraw maps to properly represent the population. The census data in 2011 was released in April and 2021 census data was released this week.
“We are working with a very compressed timetable,” Moe said. “Seven months of work will be done in about three.”
Moe attended the county redistricting meeting last week. She said the city is planning on following the county plan of not changing many things.
“The county is planning to keep the same number of wards,” Moe said. “The city is also not expecting any huge changes.”
The key dates for the city are Oct. 14 and Oct. 28.
“We will hold a meeting on October 14 to review our plan and look at the new map,” Moe said. “Then on the 28, the council will adopt the final plan.”
The most important date for the Columbia County will then be Nov. 4 when the county map must be approved. This date is in place so candidates so begin filing election paperwork for April 2022 elections.
The main concern for the city is the population of the Columbia Correctional Institute and Columbia County Jail.
“Right now we don’t know how the prison or county jail inmates will be counted,” Moe said.