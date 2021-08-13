Portage to pay $44K settlement in eminent domain case

The city of Portage avoided a court trial after parties in an eminent domain dispute agreed to a settlement of $44,000

Greg and Julie Iverson filed a lawsuit against Portage stating the appraised value, $50,000, offered to the couple by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation was insufficient.

The City of Portage used eminent domain to obtain the right of way from the Iverson’s to complete the U.S. Highway 51 project.

“The Iverson lawsuit said the figure from the DOT—$50,000 – was unjust compensation and challenged it in court,” City Administrator Shawn Murphy told the city council Thursday night. “So in lieu of going to court, mediation was held in July to come to an agreement.

Murphy said the city will pay $44,000 and the DOT will pay $50,000 bringing the total to $94,000 for the parcel. The agreement states the Iverson’s will pay the outstanding property taxes of $318.88 to Columbia County.

“The city will be reimbursed the $44,000 by the DOT when the project is completed,” Murphy said.

The memorandum of settlement was presented to the city council alderpersons Thursday night. In June, the council voted to allow a settlement amount up to $50,000.