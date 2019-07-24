Efforts to relocate a veterans monument donated to Portage more than 90 years ago are in limbo as officials have hit dead ends looking into whether it should be moved from Goodyear Park.
Columbia County Veterans Services Officer Rebekka Cary, who replaced Richard Hasse after his retirement last month, said no one has approached her about the project spearheaded by her predecessor. She said it essentially “died” with his retirement.
“It really hasn’t been a high priority,” Cary said, adding that she has been the sole employee with the department since Hasse was suspended in September. “I’ve been trying to take care of the veterans first.”
Hasse retired from his post in June after nine months on suspended paid leave. An investigator was hired in February to evaluate the Veterans Services Office. Hasse said he retired to care for his elderly mother after his father died.
Hasse said Wednesday he has continued to push for the relocation up to his retirement, though a monument company has not yet provided an estimate despite examining the site in the fall. Hasse said he is disappointed the matter hasn’t been discussed more since his retirement in early June.
“I was hoping the county would see it through in my departure,” Hasse said.
Hasse said the relocation is necessary because the monument could be “lost to history” if a vehicle struck it at the busy triangle where Highway 51 diverges into the one-way DeWitt Street and McFarlane Road.
The monument reads, “Dedicated to the memory of all soldiers and sailors of Columbia Co.”
He said it would be more accessible near a county building.
“It’s unappreciated where it sits,” Hasse said.
Family ties
Portage City Administrator Shawn Murphy said when the issue was brought forward in 2018, the city determined it would need to contact the remaining family members of Alfred Barker, the man who donated the monument in 1926. Barker was a prominent business owner in the city in the early 1900s. It was set on Goodyear Park roughly a decade after the park was established and has remained at the intersection of DeWitt Street and MacFarlane Road.
Hasse said a number of people were in favor of the tentative plans, from Veterans Services Commissioner Keith Miller of Fall River to John Hartman, retired county director of Management Information Services.
“I presented it to the (city) council and they loved the idea,” Hasse said.
The subject was first broached with members of the city Park and Recreation Board in December 2017. According to meeting minutes, members agreed to allow Hasse to investigate the cost of moving the stone feature.
Limited action
Hasse first approached the board with a feasibility study in mind. He informed members of the county Veterans Services Commission in February 2018 that he was gathering information from people willing to volunteer their expertise. One person was Jim Grothman of Grothman Engineering in Portage.
During the March 2018 commission meeting, Hasse shared footing and foundation drawings with commissioners outlining how relocation could take place.
Where the monument was to be moved remained undecided. Hasse initially suggested the north end of the Columbia County Administration Building, but two other locations also were considered. Meeting minutes indicate that Hasse continued to inform commissioners through August, noting that an estimate from G. Reinke & Company Monuments of Oshkosh had still not been received.
City Park and Recreation Board member Mike Charles said no one followed up on the project and it has not been discussed since it was brought to the board at the end of 2017. Charles said he did not recall receiving cost information.
Charles said there are a lot of questions that would have to be addressed before the board could move forward with such a plan, like the reasoning behind moving the monument from Goodyear Park.
“Myself, I see no reason to move it,” Charles said. “Parks evolve and change over time, but that doesn’t mean what was in the park should be moved.”
