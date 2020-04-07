Portage votes through pandemic

“Obviously, they’re putting people more at risk by having them come out for the election,” Patterson said. “I didn’t have a choice and would have preferred to not be here today.”

Foster’s 73-year-old sister tested positive for the virus about a week ago in Milwaukee, he said. She was tested three times for COVID-19 while hospitalized for separate health issues and her second and third test came back negative. But then her first test, which had been sent to a laboratory in California, came back positive.

She’s recovering at home and seems to be doing OK “for now,” Foster said.

Poll workers Roxann Brue and Patricia Hinickle, who sat behind a large plastic sheet, said they were disappointed by the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision to hold the election Tuesday, a decision they thought put poll workers and voters at greater risk of contracting the virus.

“Most of us are over 60,” Brue said of Wisconsin poll workers. “I know of a few city clerks (in Wisconsin) who are thinking of resigning over this and I feel for them with everything they’ve had to do to prepare for this election.”

“It’s scary,” Brue said. “People need to stay at home and keep their distance, but voting is a necessity.”