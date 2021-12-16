Portage Walmart evacuated following reports of smelling gas

Walmart employees wait in the doorway after there were reports of smelling gas inside the building on Thursday afternoon. The store on New Pinery Road was open later in the afternoon.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
The Portage Walmart was evacuated Thursday afternoon after someone reported smelling gas.
Portage Fire Chief Tory Haase said department crew members took readings of the area showed moderate levels of natural gas in the area. Portage Chief of Police Keith Klafke was directing traffic and inform drivers about the closure Thursday.
“There were reports of smelling gas, building was evacuated and is currently on lockdown,” Klafke said.
The smell of gas was reported from one of the main front entrances of the store and in the garden center.
Alliant was on scene and shut off a number of heaters that may have been leaking. Officials of Alliant remained at the store after it was re-opened to continue checking potential
Haase added that Walmart is sending construction workers who will arrive sometime on Thursday evening to clean up the scene.
The store was open with people shopping by 2:30 p.m.
Pardeeville Chandler Park Christmas Lights
The 2021 Christmas lights display at Chandler Park in Pardeeville.
