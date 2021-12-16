Portage Walmart evacuated following reports of smelling gas

The Portage Walmart was evacuated Thursday afternoon after someone reported smelling gas.

Portage Fire Chief Tory Haase said department crew members took readings of the area showed moderate levels of natural gas in the area. Portage Chief of Police Keith Klafke was directing traffic and inform drivers about the closure Thursday.

“There were reports of smelling gas, building was evacuated and is currently on lockdown,” Klafke said.

The smell of gas was reported from one of the main front entrances of the store and in the garden center.

Alliant was on scene and shut off a number of heaters that may have been leaking. Officials of Alliant remained at the store after it was re-opened to continue checking potential

Haase added that Walmart is sending construction workers who will arrive sometime on Thursday evening to clean up the scene.

The store was open with people shopping by 2:30 p.m.

