Portage will continue tree removal until weather changes

Portage began removing city-owned trees in October, but with winter approaching the project will continue next spring.

Toby Monogue Parks and Recreation Department manager, spoke about the tree removal project to the common council. He said the department, with help from the Public Works Department, has removed a number of ash trees infested with emerald ash borer as well as other diseased trees or those deemed hazardous.

Monogue said 160 trees across the city were marked with orange dots indicating they are slated for removal.

Portage Parks and Recreation certified Arborist Emmett McCarthy said 117 of the 160 trees have been removed this year. There is a treatment option for these trees, but McCarthy said that is not viable due to cost constraints.

“The city does not have it in the budget to use treatments. The city decided to go the route of removal and replacement,” McCarthy said.

A major concern for the ash trees in the city is safety as the trees decay over time.

“The vast majority of trees being removed are white and green ash infested with emerald ash borer,” McCarthy said. “The remaining trees being removed are structurally unsound and needed to be removed for safety reasons.”