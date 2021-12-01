Portage will continue tree removal until weather changes

Portage began removing city-owned trees in October, but with winter approaching the project will continue next spring.
Toby Monogue Parks and Recreation Department manager, spoke about the tree removal project to the common council. He said the department, with help from the Public Works Department, has removed a number of ash trees infested with emerald ash borer as well as other diseased trees or those deemed hazardous.
Monogue said 160 trees across the city were marked with orange dots indicating they are slated for removal.
Portage Parks and Recreation certified Arborist Emmett McCarthy said 117 of the 160 trees have been removed this year. There is a treatment option for these trees, but McCarthy said that is not viable due to cost constraints.
“The city does not have it in the budget to use treatments. The city decided to go the route of removal and replacement,” McCarthy said.
A major concern for the ash trees in the city is safety as the trees decay over time.
“The vast majority of trees being removed are white and green ash infested with emerald ash borer,” McCarthy said. “The remaining trees being removed are structurally unsound and needed to be removed for safety reasons.”
Monogue told the common council that the trees are mostly in the city’s right of way along streets and boulevards. Of the 160 trees 142 were residential and 18 were in city parks. about 77% of the trees are ash.
Portage is planting a plethora of new trees, McCarthy said, with the goal of increasing tree diversity across the city.
“By diversifying the number of species being planted, the city is able to build resiliency into the urban canopy,” McCarthy said. “This will help to mitigate future threats from pests and pathogens similar to emerald ash borer and Dutch elm disease that have wiped out so many of America's street trees.”
In 2021, the city planted 75 trees with the help of a grant will be able to plant 20 more and bring the total to 95 new trees in Portage in 2022. The new trees include are redbud, hackberry, chinkapin oak and musclewood trees.
McCarthy said the trees are not being re-planted where a tree has been removed. Instead the department makes the decision based on the overall canopy of the city.
“We choose locations that are lacking in overall canopy cover,” McCarthy said.
In the spring Monogue said there was a batch of 35 trees planted along Edgewater, Dunn, Cass Oneida and River Streets in the city. A second batch of 15 trees were planted at Pauquette Park and five more along city streets.
McCarthy said if property owners have concerns about trees on their property they should contact a certified arborist to go over options they have which include removal and treatment.
Monogue said that there is not set date for when removal will conclude this year.
“It really depends on when the public works guys can get out there to take the trees down,” Monogue said. “They’ll keep at it until the snow flies, but once the weather isn’t working with us, we’ll put off removal until next spring.”
McCarthy said the public works employees have been integral to the project and thanked them for their help with removing trees across the city.