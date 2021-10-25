Portage will explore new options for former antiques shop

When the city of Portage became the owner of 114/116 W. Cook Street, a former antique shop and furniture strip shop, it was believed the building needed the roof to be repaired. However, a contractor told the city the roof will need to be completely replaced.

Portage officials expected the repairs to cost no more than $8,500, but that cost has risen substantially for a brand new roof for $100,000.

The city received proposal for fixing the roof in May by South Central Wisconsin Roofing. The company wrote in the proposal that there are two large holes in the roof.

The proposal said the roof is in very poor condition and will not be 100% waterproof after repairing holes. The company proposed laying planks of wood across the holes and screw to existing roof then install plywood across the planks and nailed to existing roof. After the hole would be fixed a rubber roof material would have been laid over the fixed hole.

The Community Development Authority received that proposal with a total cost not to exceed $8,500.