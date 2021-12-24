Portage woman amasses 400 Christmas bears

Her collection, which spans 1987-2021, is grouped by type: The blue ones sit on a smaller stadium in front of her dining room window, the brown ones perch on top of her kitchen cabinets and the bears in red and black peek through the banister overlooking a Christmas tree in the foyer. Coleman said not all of them are on display.

Each year’s pair — some of which come with a family — features a different outfit. “That’s what’s kind of neat about them,” Coleman said. One of her favorites is dressed like a train conductor with a pocket watch, which she said reminds her of her brother, who was a railroad engineer.

Coleman said she’s gotten some duplicates over the years when she’s seen them at St. Vincent de Paul.

“They have this big bin of bears, you know, and I’d see a bear and I knew that I already had it, (but) I thought, ‘I can’t leave you here,’ so then that would come home with me,” she said, laughing. “But we really enjoy them.”

Peacock said Coleman told him when they first met that she was collecting bears. He would look for them on eBay and elsewhere, “because that was something she liked.”