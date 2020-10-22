Portage woman carries longtime political service career into 2020 election

She was appointed as chairperson of the Columbia County Trump presidential campaign and Republican Party of Wisconsin victory coordinator when Trump ran for president in 2016. She was also asked to serve as co-chairperson of the Polish American Advisory Council to the Trump presidential campaign.

Neterowicz also co-hosts a national radio show called Polish Americans for Trump 2020, explaining the relationship between Poland and the United States and the work President Trump has done during his term to encourage better relationships between the two countries. The show, which is broadcast in English, is available on WNPA Radio Chicago 103.1 FM and 1490 AM and www.radiowpna.com. Videos of the broadcast are available on the Polish Americans for Trump 2020 Show YouTube Channel.

Neterowicz said her interest in politics stems from her parents, both Polish immigrants who survived World War II. Neterowicz said her father was a Polish officer who was held in a prisoner of war camp. Her mother survived both Ravensbruck and Dauchu concentrations camps after she was captured by the Nazis because her grandfather was a leader of the Polish Underground State.