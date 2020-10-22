Portage woman carries longtime political service career into 2020 election

Growing up Portage, resident Eva Neterowicz always talked about politics with her family. That interest spanned into a three-decade career working for various political campaigns and administrations in both Washington D.C. and Columbia County.
Neterowicz was recently appointed by President Donald Trump’s campaign as a member of the National Advisory Board of the Polish Americans for Trump to spread the word in the Polish American community about Trump in hopes he is reelected for a second term.
In her role, Neterowicz helps put together event proposals in Wisconsin for Trump’s campaign geared toward the Polish American community. Sometimes she teams up with other organizations to assist in planning those events, she said.
Neterowicz spent a majority of her life in the nation’s capitol where she worked for presidents Reagan, George H.W. Bush and four members of Congress. She moved to Portage in 2004 and served in several more roles for other presidential campaigns including as chairperson for Columbia County for the 2008 McCain-Palin presidential campaign and political director of the Columbia County Republican Party.
She was appointed to the National Coalition of Polish Americans for the 2012 Romney-Ryan presidential campaign. She also served as a coordinator for Columbia County for Tommy Thompson’s senate campaign in 2012, when Thompson ran against Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison.
She was appointed as chairperson of the Columbia County Trump presidential campaign and Republican Party of Wisconsin victory coordinator when Trump ran for president in 2016. She was also asked to serve as co-chairperson of the Polish American Advisory Council to the Trump presidential campaign.
Neterowicz also co-hosts a national radio show called Polish Americans for Trump 2020, explaining the relationship between Poland and the United States and the work President Trump has done during his term to encourage better relationships between the two countries. The show, which is broadcast in English, is available on WNPA Radio Chicago 103.1 FM and 1490 AM and www.radiowpna.com. Videos of the broadcast are available on the Polish Americans for Trump 2020 Show YouTube Channel.
Neterowicz said her interest in politics stems from her parents, both Polish immigrants who survived World War II. Neterowicz said her father was a Polish officer who was held in a prisoner of war camp. Her mother survived both Ravensbruck and Dauchu concentrations camps after she was captured by the Nazis because her grandfather was a leader of the Polish Underground State.
After the war, her parents left Poland for England, where Neterowicz was born. Her father was recruited to come to the United States. Neterowicz said she grew up in Chicago and politics was always a topic of discussion for the family.
“Politics were always a major topic of conversation, especially experiences during World War II (and) what they went through,” Neterowicz said. “They were both very active in politics in Illinois and that’s something I grew up with and got very interested in.”
Neterowicz said her family chose to support the Republican Party because it represents “freedom fighting,” the fight against oppression, communism and totalitarianism.
She supports Trump because of his accomplishments during his first term, including the tax cut reform through the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed in 2017, creating jobs and standing up to abusive trade practices by China.
“When the COVID crisis hit, (Trump) launched the greatest national mobilization of our country since WW2,” Neterowicz said in an email.
