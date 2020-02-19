Portage woman charged with child abuse, resisting officer

A 34-year-old Portage woman appeared in court Monday on charges of felony child abuse and misdemeanor resisting an officer.

Amy L. Gilbert could face more than four years in prison and $20,000 in fines if convicted of the charges. A $5,000 signature bond was set at an initial appearance in Columbia County Circuit Court under standard felony conditions. She is allowed only supervised contact with the child involved in the case.

According to the criminal complaint, Gilbert's child spoke with a police detective about a Feb. 12 incident involving a bar of soap. Allegedly, the child said his mom was mad at him because he had been kicked off a bus. The child said Gilbert took a bar of soap from the top of the refrigerator, put it in his mouth, swished it around and ripped out two of his teeth, causing him to bleed and feel pain, the complaint says.

The complaint says a step-sibling was aware of the child's troubles at school and on the bus and that he could hear the child crying and Gilbert yelling. The step-sibling reported seeing blood coming from the child's mouth.

Police reported finding a bar of soap with teeth marks and blood on it after Gilbert admitted to using the soap. Police also reported Gilbert struggled with detectives while being taken into custody.

Gilbert has a pre-trial conference scheduled for March 16 in the case.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

