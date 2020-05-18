Portage woman charged with maintaining drug house with children inside

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 37-year-old Portage woman is accused of keeping a house where people were doing drugs while her children were living there.

Nicole J. Brue made an initial appearance Thursday via video in Columbia County Circuit Court after being charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of child neglect. She faces nearly eight years in prison and $30,000 in fines if convicted of the charges.

Judge W. Andrew Voigt set $5,000 signature bond and Brue has since been released of her own recognizance. She may have contact with her children, a 14-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl, with approval from the Department of Health and Human Services.

According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Brue's residence May 11 after previous police contact a few weeks earlier. Police were refused entry during the previous incident. Officers were looking for two other adults, a man and a woman, in the residence and found them in the basement.

One of the adults said Brue was helping her out by letting her stay there. The woman said another man had been staying in the basement, but had moved out a few days ago and she was moving into the basement.