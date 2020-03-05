You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Portage woman charged with strangulation, suffocation in altercation with son's girlfriend
0 comments
alert top story

Portage woman charged with strangulation, suffocation in altercation with son's girlfriend

{{featured_button_text}}
Columbia County Courthouse wide shot stock

The Columbia County Courthouse is seen in downtown Portage.

 BRAD ALLEN/Daily Register

A 56-year-old Portage woman has been charged with suffocation and strangulation following an altercation with her son's girlfriend.

Theresa J. Wesela faces more than six years in prison and $10,000 in fines if convicted of felony strangulation and suffocation and misdemeanor domestic disorderly conduct. An initial appearance is set for later this month.

According to the criminal complaint, officers responded to an incident Feb. 29. A caller reported an altercation with Wesela, her boyfriend's mother. The caller said that she and Wesela got into an argument and the caller left before later returning to Wesela's residence and going into the bathroom to make a phone call.

The caller said she could hear Wesela pacing and fuming outside the door and making negative comments before Wesela banged on the door and told the caller to get out of the house. The caller said she left the bathroom and Wesela began yelling about family matters.

The caller said she took a step toward Wesela and told her to move when Wesela grabbed her hair and pulled a chunk out. The caller said she tried to push Wesela away but Wesela was trying to pull her to the floor. The caller then said Wesela grabbed her neck and pushed her up against the wall as the caller screamed for her to stop. The caller said she couldn't breathe and tapped Wesela's arm.

The complaint says Wesela told the caller that she hoped she would die. The caller let her legs go limp and Wesela let her go before the caller ran outside.

An officer reported seeing redness and scratches on both sides of the caller's neck. The complaint says Wesela told an officer they did get into an altercation, but that the caller was the one who grabbed Wesela's hair and pushed her to the floor.

An initial appearance is set for March 11.

+1 
Theresa J. Wesela 030620

Wesela

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News