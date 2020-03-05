Portage woman charged with strangulation, suffocation in altercation with son's girlfriend

A 56-year-old Portage woman has been charged with suffocation and strangulation following an altercation with her son's girlfriend.
Theresa J. Wesela faces more than six years in prison and $10,000 in fines if convicted of felony strangulation and suffocation and misdemeanor domestic disorderly conduct. An initial appearance is set for later this month.
According to the criminal complaint, officers responded to an incident Feb. 29. A caller reported an altercation with Wesela, her boyfriend's mother. The caller said that she and Wesela got into an argument and the caller left before later returning to Wesela's residence and going into the bathroom to make a phone call.
You have free articles remaining.
The caller said she could hear Wesela pacing and fuming outside the door and making negative comments before Wesela banged on the door and told the caller to get out of the house. The caller said she left the bathroom and Wesela began yelling about family matters.
The caller said she took a step toward Wesela and told her to move when Wesela grabbed her hair and pulled a chunk out. The caller said she tried to push Wesela away but Wesela was trying to pull her to the floor. The caller then said Wesela grabbed her neck and pushed her up against the wall as the caller screamed for her to stop. The caller said she couldn't breathe and tapped Wesela's arm.
The complaint says Wesela told the caller that she hoped she would die. The caller let her legs go limp and Wesela let her go before the caller ran outside.
An officer reported seeing redness and scratches on both sides of the caller's neck. The complaint says Wesela told an officer they did get into an altercation, but that the caller was the one who grabbed Wesela's hair and pushed her to the floor.
An initial appearance is set for March 11.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.