Portage woman charged with strangulation, suffocation in altercation with son's girlfriend

A 56-year-old Portage woman has been charged with suffocation and strangulation following an altercation with her son's girlfriend.

Theresa J. Wesela faces more than six years in prison and $10,000 in fines if convicted of felony strangulation and suffocation and misdemeanor domestic disorderly conduct. An initial appearance is set for later this month.

According to the criminal complaint, officers responded to an incident Feb. 29. A caller reported an altercation with Wesela, her boyfriend's mother. The caller said that she and Wesela got into an argument and the caller left before later returning to Wesela's residence and going into the bathroom to make a phone call.

The caller said she could hear Wesela pacing and fuming outside the door and making negative comments before Wesela banged on the door and told the caller to get out of the house. The caller said she left the bathroom and Wesela began yelling about family matters.