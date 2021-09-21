 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Portage woman dead after Excelsior crash
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Portage woman dead after Excelsior crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
MedFlight stock
Bridget Cooke

A head-to-head collision Friday between a dump truck and a 2003 Chevrolet Impala resulted in the death of a Portage woman, according to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported around 1:30 p.m. along State Highway 136 west of the intersection of Excelsior Drive within the town of Excelsior. Callers reported the 1999 Freightliner truck was on its side, blocking both lanes of traffic roughly half a mile from Rock Springs. The car was severely damaged sitting in the westbound ditch.

Analysts at Car Insurance Comparison have come up with a list of the states with the worst drivers. The study examined the number of fatal accidents in each state involving careless and drunk driving, speeding, and more. Despite having the smallest population of drivers in the U.S., Alaska was found to have the most dangerous drivers. Alaska was followed by New Mexico, Montana, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Hawaii, and South Carolina. New Mexico was the worst state for careless driving, while Alaska was the worst for drunk driving. Utah was the state with the best drivers, followed by Iowa, New Jersey, Minnesota, and Maryland

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to the incident report, the driver of the Impala was Melissa J. Heitke of Portage. Heitke was trapped and had to be removed from the car. She was taken via MedFlight to UW Hospital in Madison, where she was pronounced dead as a result of her injuries in the crash.

The driver of the truck, William J. Obermeier of Wisconsin Rapids, suffered injuries as well and was taken via ambulance to SSM Health St. Clare Hospital of Baraboo.

Sheriff Chip Meister said in a release that initial investigation showed Heitke was driving west when her vehicle crossed the centerline before hitting the truck. The crash is still under investigation by the sheriff’s office and Wisconsin State Patrol.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gross! An up-close look at the secret world of banana slugs

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News