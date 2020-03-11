Portage woman, 13 family members aboard quarantined cruise ship carrying COVID-19 infected passenger

Michaels said no one in her family is currently sick or showing any symptoms of coronavirus, and none of them have been tested.

Michaels said she and her family have tried to keep anxiety and frustrations at bay.

“We were a little anxious in the beginning about what they were going to do with us, because we had no idea, and they didn’t really know,” said Michaels. “There were tears and a little frustration, but that passed. I think for the most part we’ve kept our spirits up, we’ve kept our sense of humor, because what else can you do?”

During the quarantine, Michaels said passengers were required to stay in their cabins at all times. Meals were delivered to each room three times a day. Michaels said passengers can request coffee, snacks or drinks from the bar at any time in addition to their meals. The cabins had TVs as well.

“We have been cooped up in our rooms for about a week,” said Michaels. “They have let people a few at a time go out to get a little exercise. We were lucky enough to have a little balcony, so we are able to go outside on our balcony whenever we want.”