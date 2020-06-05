Portage woman jailed on $50,000 cash bond on reckless homicide charge in overdose death

A 25-year-old Portage woman was charged Thursday with reckless homicide following a man's death from a drug overdose.
Danielle Pionke was charged in Columbia County Circuit Court with first-degree reckless homicide and delivery of narcotics. Judge Todd Hepler set a $50,000 cash bond and Pionke remains in jail. Under Wisconsin law, people may be charged with reckless homicide if they gave the drugs to someone who dies of an overdose. She faces up to 55 years in prison and $150,000 in fines if convicted.
According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement responded to a residence in Portage on Dec. 23 with a report of a suspected overdose. Once inside, a police officer observed a man on the couch who was dead and detected the odor of decomposition. The officer saw a needle near him and a jug containing more needles. On the scene, Pionke said she last saw the man two nights previous and that he was fine. Residue on baggies found in Pionke's bedroom tested positive for heroin.
On Dec. 26, officers reviewed Facebook messages between the man who died and Pionke discussing drug use and obtaining money and items to pawn. The messages discussed the possibility of the man dying of an overdose and a previous experience where Pionke had to use Narcan and CPR on him for an overdose. The complaint says that Pionke sent a message on Dec. 21 saying that she would bring the man "down," a slang term for heroin.
On May 4, an autopsy concluded the man died from fentanyl, heroin, alprazolam and ethanol intoxication.
On June 1, a witness told an officer the man got the heroin leading to his overdose from Pionke, who went to Madison two days before the man was found dead to buy the heroin and asked the witness for a ride back to Portage. The witness said Pionke injected the man with heroin because he could not find a vein, and when the witness left on Dec. 21, the man was nodding out on the couch.
A pre-trial conference is scheduled for July 1.
