Portage woman jailed on $50,000 cash bond on reckless homicide charge in overdose death

A 25-year-old Portage woman was charged Thursday with reckless homicide following a man's death from a drug overdose.

Danielle Pionke was charged in Columbia County Circuit Court with first-degree reckless homicide and delivery of narcotics. Judge Todd Hepler set a $50,000 cash bond and Pionke remains in jail. Under Wisconsin law, people may be charged with reckless homicide if they gave the drugs to someone who dies of an overdose. She faces up to 55 years in prison and $150,000 in fines if convicted.

According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement responded to a residence in Portage on Dec. 23 with a report of a suspected overdose. Once inside, a police officer observed a man on the couch who was dead and detected the odor of decomposition. The officer saw a needle near him and a jug containing more needles. On the scene, Pionke said she last saw the man two nights previous and that he was fine. Residue on baggies found in Pionke's bedroom tested positive for heroin.