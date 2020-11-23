 Skip to main content
Portage woman jailed on 9th OWI
A Portage woman was jailed after being accused of a ninth offense of driving while intoxicated Sunday.

According to a press release from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, a deputy observed a vehicle on Sunday driving on State Highway 33 with a driver who had revoked status due to operating while intoxicated. The deputy conducted a traffic stop on Inglehart Road at Highway 33 in the town of Randolph.

The deputy observed signs on impairment from the driver, Kelly Jorgensen, 55. The deputy conducted field sobriety tests and placed Jorgensen under arrest for 9th OWI. She was booked into jail on the drunken driving offense and operating a vehicle after revocation.

Jorgensen has not been charged with a crime yet, according to court records. She was cited for possessing open intoxicants in a motor vehicle Sunday. Jorgensen remains in custody as of Monday afternoon.

Jorgensen

Jorgensen

 Miller, Cory

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

