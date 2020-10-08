Portage woman receives deferred prosecution in child abuse case

Amy Gilbert was charged in Columbia County Circuit Court with felony child abuse and misdemeanor resisting an officer in February. She signed a deferred prosecution agreement, which Judge W. Andrew Voigt accepted, withholding judgment in the case. The agreement will be in effect for 18 months. Under the terms of the agreement, Gilbert had to pled guilty to the child abuse charge. The resistance charge was dropped. She may not engage in conduct that would violate criminal law, cooperate with the county human services department and follow the disposition in a juvenile court case. The District Attorney could file to drop the agreement if found to be broken, to which Gilbert would be entitled a hearing.