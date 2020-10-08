 Skip to main content
Portage woman receives deferred prosecution in child abuse case
Portage woman receives deferred prosecution in child abuse case

A Portage woman received a deferred prosecution agreement in a child abuse case Tuesday.

Amy Gilbert was charged in Columbia County Circuit Court with felony child abuse and misdemeanor resisting an officer in February. She signed a deferred prosecution agreement, which Judge W. Andrew Voigt accepted, withholding judgment in the case. The agreement will be in effect for 18 months. Under the terms of the agreement, Gilbert had to pled guilty to the child abuse charge. The resistance charge was dropped. She may not engage in conduct that would violate criminal law, cooperate with the county human services department and follow the disposition in a juvenile court case. The District Attorney could file to drop the agreement if found to be broken, to which Gilbert would be entitled a hearing.

According the the criminal complaint, a child told police that Gilbert swished a bar of soap around in their mouth, ripping out two teeth and causing bleeding and pain. Police reported finding a bar of soap with teeth marks and blood on it.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

