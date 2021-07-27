Portage woman, unidentified teen die in car crash in Texas

ANGELINA COUNTY, TEXAS — Authorities say a Portage woman died in a multiple vehicle crash Sunday in Texas and that an unidentified teenage passenger in her car also died.

Alicia Stephenson, 33, was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston by medical helicopter for treatment after sustaining injuries in the crash which happened on U.S. Highway 59, one-half mile south of Lufkin, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. A 13-year-old female passenger traveling with Stephenson was pronounced dead at the scene by an Angelina County Justice of the Peace. The passenger was not identified.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 4:15 p.m., a 2017 Ford F-350 pickup was traveling south. A tire on the Ford had a blow-out, causing the truck to cross the center median, where it struck a 2014 Dodge SUV head-on that Stephenson was driving. The Dodge, after the collision with the Ford, collided with a 2008 Honda passenger car. The Ford continued traveling, striking a 2017 Ford F-150 pickup before coming to a stop.

