Portge airport project headed to city council for consideration

The Portage Airport Commission is ready to move forward with a plan to improve the city’s municipal airport.
The airport commission held an open meeting to present an improvement plan for the airport late last month. After that, residents had until Oct. 13 to provide feedback on the plans.
City Public Works Director and Engineer Aaron Jahncke said only a single comment was provided after the meeting, and it stated only that the city should make improvements to the airport.
According to a 2018 study done by TKDA Engineering, a company based in Downers Grove, Illinois, shows the airport needs improvements and upgrades to garner potential federal funds and meet the needs of businesses and recreational users.
The study found that the airport is not currently up to Federal Aviation Administration standards due to an inadequate runway length and tall objects blocking the airfield, said Marcus Watson, project manager for TKDA.
“We looked at the demand and what can the facility handle right now. One of the key things we found is there is demand here for both business and recreational, that cannot use the airport because of the deficiencies in the facilities,” said Watson.
Jahncke said the city’s airport commission is ready to recommend to the city council one of the three options provided by TKDA to improve the airport and bring it into compliance.
The option the commission is ready to recommend is referred to as the safety and compliance option, and is the cheapest and least invasive option.
This option includes shortening the usable length of the airport from about 3,700 feet to about 3,300 feet, redeveloping plane hangers and terminals at the airport to be safety standard compliant.
The total cost for improvements at the airport would be around $8.6 million through 10 years.
The city would only pay around $660,000 of that total, with $6.4 million coming from FAA federal funding, and $1.56 million in state funding, said Jahncke.
“These costs are estimated over a 10-year period and would have to be programmed into a capital improvement plan to know what each year would cost,” said Jahncke. ”The order of projects and specific project cost will be determined at a later date.”
Watson said the low cost option will limit the usable space and traffic the airport is able to sustain.
According to the study, the airport currently operates at a capacity that can support small aircrafts with up to six seats, and has approximately 4,255 take-offs and landings each year.
Currently 28 aircrafts are based in hangers at the airport.
The airport commission will make its official improvement plan recommendation to the city council Nov. 18.
The council will likely vote on the matter in December or January Jahncke said. Portage Common Council will have final say on airport improvements.
