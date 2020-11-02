Portge airport project headed to city council for consideration

The Portage Airport Commission is ready to move forward with a plan to improve the city’s municipal airport.

The airport commission held an open meeting to present an improvement plan for the airport late last month. After that, residents had until Oct. 13 to provide feedback on the plans.

City Public Works Director and Engineer Aaron Jahncke said only a single comment was provided after the meeting, and it stated only that the city should make improvements to the airport.

According to a 2018 study done by TKDA Engineering, a company based in Downers Grove, Illinois, shows the airport needs improvements and upgrades to garner potential federal funds and meet the needs of businesses and recreational users.

The study found that the airport is not currently up to Federal Aviation Administration standards due to an inadequate runway length and tall objects blocking the airfield, said Marcus Watson, project manager for TKDA.

“We looked at the demand and what can the facility handle right now. One of the key things we found is there is demand here for both business and recreational, that cannot use the airport because of the deficiencies in the facilities,” said Watson.