Posie pop-up store in Mayville goes permanent

Posie offers fashion, furniture, flowers, food in Mayville
CHRIS HIGGINS
MAYVILLE — A boutique store in Mayville is here to stay.
Posie, in the old NAPA building at 125 S. Main St., opened last summer as a pop-up shop selling clothing, jewelry, furniture, food and other goods, planned to last through Dec. 31. Owner Jessica Lawrence has decided to make the shop permanent.
“We just wanted to make sure that the store was self-sufficient in Mayville,” Lawrence said. “It’s a small community, so you never know. The Mayville and surrounding areas, because we’ve actually had some pretty decent traffic coming into the store, has loved us, which is just so humbling and mind-blowing because it’s just my little store in Mayville.”
Lawrence said they just decided to do it and go full-speed ahead to stay open. She said Christmas wiped the store out and they are working to restock.
On the second floor, Jean and Jay Natrop opened up their own business called Personality in November, selling new and re-purposed furniture and decor after moving a collection out of the red brick school, which is planned for redevelopment. Jean said the business is going well so far.
Posie has started its own clothing label to sell in the store. Lawrence also runs the Flowers and Gray boutique and fashion website.
“We’re bringing in a lot more clothes that are more trendy, but still stay true to our small town roots,” Lawrence said.
Lawrence said she also plans to start doing classes and events in Posie and partner with other businesses, perhaps a flower bouquet class, or an excuse to have cheese and wine on a girl’s night out. The first class is planned for March, with the details to be announced.
The city approved a $5,000 facade grant to help update the outside of the old NAPA building last year.
More information about Posie is available on the business’s Facebook page.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
