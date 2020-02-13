Posie pop-up store in Mayville goes permanent

Posie offers fashion, furniture, flowers, food in Mayville

MAYVILLE — A boutique store in Mayville is here to stay.

Posie, in the old NAPA building at 125 S. Main St., opened last summer as a pop-up shop selling clothing, jewelry, furniture, food and other goods, planned to last through Dec. 31. Owner Jessica Lawrence has decided to make the shop permanent.

“We just wanted to make sure that the store was self-sufficient in Mayville,” Lawrence said. “It’s a small community, so you never know. The Mayville and surrounding areas, because we’ve actually had some pretty decent traffic coming into the store, has loved us, which is just so humbling and mind-blowing because it’s just my little store in Mayville.”

Lawrence said they just decided to do it and go full-speed ahead to stay open. She said Christmas wiped the store out and they are working to restock.

On the second floor, Jean and Jay Natrop opened up their own business called Personality in November, selling new and re-purposed furniture and decor after moving a collection out of the red brick school, which is planned for redevelopment. Jean said the business is going well so far.