Positions on the spring ballot in Juneau County

Terms are for two years. For more information, call the city at 608-462-2400.

Mauston School District

The Mauston School District has three positions up for election in 2022.

School board member- Incumbents RJ Rogers, Tom Morris and Betty Kryka are running for re-election. Richard Noe is seeking election.

School board member positions in Mauston are elected at-large. The three candidates with the highest vote totals out of the four candidates running will fill the three board member seats.

Terms are for three years. For more information, contact the district at 608- 847-5451.

New Lisbon School District

The New Lisbon School District has three positions up for election in 2022. The deadline for filing for election has been extended to Jan. 7.

School board member- Incumbent Kevin Weinshrott is running for re-election. Chad Bunker and Carol Wagensen are not seeking re-election. Jamie L. Bennett, Bryanna Moravek-Miller, Eileen Bunker, Heather Flietner, Mark Toelle and Thomas Lowe are seeking election.