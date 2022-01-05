Positions on the spring ballot in Juneau County

Local governments in Juneau County are holding elections on April 5 for various positions. Candidates must have filed for office by Jan. 4 to be placed on the ballot. For more information, visit elections.wi.gov.
Mauston
The city of Mauston has four positions up for election in 2022.
- Mayor- Incumbent Mayor Dennis Nielsen is running for re-election. Nielsen is running unopposed.
- District 2 Alderperson- Incumbent Darryl Teske is seeking re-election. Teske is running unopposed.
- District 4 Alderperson- Incumbent Vicki Wards is seeking re-election. Wards is running unopposed.
- District 6 Alderperson- Incumbent Richard Noe is seeking re-election. Noe is running unopposed.
Terms are for two years. For more information, call the city at 608-847-6676.
New Lisbon
The city of New Lisbon has three position up for election in 2022.
- Mayor- Incumbent Jacob Kallies is running for re-election. Kallies is running unopposed.
- Wards 1, 6, and 7 Councilmember- Incumbent Kenneth Southworth is running for re-election. Southworth is running unopposed.
- Ward 3 Councilmember- Incumbent Morgan Reichoff is running for re-election. Reichoff is running unopposed.
Terms are for two years. For more information, call the city at 608-562-5213.
Necedah
The village of Necedah has three positions up for election in 2022.
- Trustees – Incumbents Mary Beth Stivers and Mary Alice Lasswell are running for re-election. Incumbent Bill Needles did not file candidacy papers.
Trustee positions in Necedah are elected at-large. The three candidates with the highest vote totals out of the two candidates running will fill the three trustee seats. If there are no write in candidates, the village president will appoint someone to fill the vacancy with the approval of the board.
Terms are for two years. For more information, call the village at 608-565-2261.
Elroy
The city of Elroy has four positions up for election in 2022.
- Mayor- Incumbent Mayor Karen Sparling is running for re-election. Sparling is running unopposed.
- District 2 Alderperson- Incumbent Todd Lindemann is running for re-election. Lindemann is running unopposed.
- District 4 Alderperson- Joe Huber filed papers for non-candidacy. Craig Baesman is seeking election.
- District 5 Alderperson- Incumbent Terry Madden is running for re-election. Madden is running unopposed.
Terms are for two years. For more information, call the city at 608-462-2400.
Mauston School District
The Mauston School District has three positions up for election in 2022.
- School board member- Incumbents RJ Rogers, Tom Morris and Betty Kryka are running for re-election. Richard Noe is seeking election.
School board member positions in Mauston are elected at-large. The three candidates with the highest vote totals out of the four candidates running will fill the three board member seats.
Terms are for three years. For more information, contact the district at 608- 847-5451.
New Lisbon School District
The New Lisbon School District has three positions up for election in 2022. The deadline for filing for election has been extended to Jan. 7.
- School board member- Incumbent Kevin Weinshrott is running for re-election. Chad Bunker and Carol Wagensen are not seeking re-election. Jamie L. Bennett, Bryanna Moravek-Miller, Eileen Bunker, Heather Flietner, Mark Toelle and Thomas Lowe are seeking election.
School board member positions in New Lisbon are elected at-large. The three candidates with the highest vote totals out of the seven candidates running will fill the three board member seats.
Terms are for three years. For more information, contact the district at 608-562-3700.
Necedah School District
The Necedah School District has two positions up for election in 2022.
- School board member- Mike Horak is running for re-election. Horak is running unopposed.
- School board member- Roger Herried is running for re-election. Herried is running unopposed.
Terms are for three years. For more information, call the district at 608-565-2256.
Royall School District
The Royall School District has two positions up for election in 2022.
- School board member- Incumbent Sara Palamaruk is seeking re-election. Loretta Kranz is not seeking re-election. Kris Howe, Ryan Price and Jim Roets are seeking election.
School board member positions in Royall School District are elected at-large. The two candidates with the highest vote totals out of the four candidates running will fill the two board member seats.
Terms are for three years. For more information, call the district at 608-462-2600.
