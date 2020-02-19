Possible referendum narrowed to new elementary, closing Mauston's Westside and Lyndon Station schools

Community concerns voiced at the Feb. 12 meeting included worries about the effect of busing students from Lyndon Station to Mauston if Lyndon Station Elementary closed, with students potentially spending a significantly higher amount of time each day on the bus. If a student spent 30 additional minutes on the bus in the morning, and the same in the afternoon, that student would spend more than 170 additional hours on the bus during the school year, or about seven full days more on the bus.

Other concerns involved traffic patterns, downsizing of staff, and the impact on athletic fields with a new building on the main campus.

Kieckhafer said students would be able to “walk on sidewalk to every one of the buildings without crossing traffic,” but he would also look into ways to reduce the walking distance for the youngest students. District Administrator Joel Heesch said the district has not had any discussions yet on the downsizing of principals or teachers, while Uhlenbrauck said they would sit down with the athletic department to ensure there is adequate practice space and athletic fields.