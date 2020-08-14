Potential COVID-19 exposure reported at Reedsburg school registration

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A potential exposure of COVID-19 has been reported at the School District of Reedsburg’s district-wide school registration event, according to officials from the Sauk County Health Department.

Sauk County Public Health reported in a press release Friday there was a person who tested positive for COVID-19 who had attended the School District of Reedsburg’s district-wide school registration event from 9:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Aug. 11. The person did not have symptoms at the time, but may have been infectious, according to the release.

The district has notified all potentially impacted parents, teachers, and staff directly and Sauk County Public Health is notifying the community at large.

“Sauk County Public Health and the School District of Reedsburg have been working closely together to respond to this potential exposure and to strengthen existing preventive measures,” said Tim Lawther, Sauk County Health Officer in the statement.

The health department is urging anyone who attended the event from the above date and time frame to monitor themselves for symptoms including headache, fatigue, cough, shortness of breath, fever, new loss of taste or smell, and contact their healthcare provider if experiencing symptoms.

For more information on COVID-19 in Sauk County, please visit the Sauk County Public Health website at https://www.co.sauk.wi.us/publichealth/coronavirus.

