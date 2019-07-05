Bob the Turkey might not have anything to worry about.
Earlier this year, the public safety committee of the Mayville Common Council took no action on a proposal to allow residents to raise poultry in the city, seemingly killing the issue. It’s been brought back within the past week, but put on an indefinite hold.
The issue of whether to allow poultry in Mayville first came up when a resident asked police if he could buy a duck for his daughter. City ordinances currently prohibit livestock, including poultry in the city limits.
That’s when the Fisher family’s turkey Bob came up. Bob, a female, is a rescue turkey that cannot fly after a broken wing and lives in the family’s backyard.
When the public safety committee first took no action on the topic earlier this year, committee member Kim Olson was not present, and she wanted to bring it back. Last week, the committee decided to table the issue for now and bring it back up after the city finishes its budget later this year.
“It was an innocent thing by a young girl,” Olson said of the turkey residing in the city. “Personally, my opinion is she should be able to keep it.”
Olson said that she would want to see an exception made for Bob and look at the bigger issue if other people wanted to raise poultry down the road.
Committee member Bob Smith said his understanding is that Bob will stay at the home for now as the possible ordinance change remains on the table.
