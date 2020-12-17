Powering through: Mauston students create turbines for KidWind Challenge

“Our main problems last year was everything was really fast paced,” said Trevor Gottschall, whose team won third place overall and finished first in the climbing safety challenge. “We found ourselves in a lot of positions where we were unprepared for the in the moment decision making, so that’s the biggest thing we think we could do better this year.”

Utilizing their experience from last year’s competition, the teams are working to perfect their turbines. One of the teams is entering the same division as last year, where they are given all the pieces but the turbine blades. The other two teams are moving up in the divisions, with one team designing their own motor for the turbine from scratch, and the other using a pre-made motor but designing every other part of the turbine themselves.

Landon Bilka, a senior, was on the second place team from last year’s competition. He says the competition “opened his eyes” to new opportunities, and got him thinking of mechanical engineering as a path in college. For this year’s competition he is designing most of his turbine.

“I started with a base that is an old disk brake out of a car then welded in square tubing and formed a 90 degree angle so the blades can bypass the base, gaining a couple more inches,” Bilka said while describing his team’s turbine.